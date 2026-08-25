Fifth Annual Screening Saves Lives: Karmanos Cancer Institute Encourages Community to Get Caught Up on Cancer Screenings This October

Karmanos oncology experts on hand for day of cancer screenings and consultations

DETROIT, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute invites the community to the fifth annual Screening Saves Lives: Cancer Screening and Educational Event. On Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., hundreds of community members are expected to attend this cancer prevention event at Karmanos Cancer Center, 4100 John R. in Detroit. Karmanos will provide an array of cancer screenings, including free activities for community members to enjoy.

Attendees learning and enjoying an exhibit at the 2025 Screening Saves Lives: Cancer Screening and Educational Event at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit.

"This screening event grows every year, with hundreds of people coming to get cancer screenings and health information from oncology experts and our health care partners," said April Brown, director of Concierge Services and Screening and Prevention at Karmanos Cancer Institute. "If you've been putting off those important cancer screenings that could save your life, this is the day to have those tests done and take a moment for yourself to enjoy some of the other wellness services available for free."

According to the most recent data from the Metropolitan Detroit Cancer Surveillance System (MDCSS), for every 100,000 people in Detroit, over 416 were diagnosed with cancer. That's about 1 in every 240 people. Cancers that had the highest instances in Detroit were breast, lung and colorectal – three cancers where there are routine screening recommendations designed to catch cancer in its earlier stages.

Cancer Screenings Available

Early cancer detection helps save lives: more treatment options are available to patients when cancer is detected early. This event is not to alarm patients, but to give them their best chance if cancer is found. The following cancer and health screenings are available during Screening Saves Lives:

Screenings Requiring Insurance and Appointments

Colonoscopy prep appointments and intake (Those scheduled for this pre-appointment will schedule their colonoscopy at Karmanos for a later date.)

Low-dose CT lung cancer screening

Mammogram

Free Screenings (no insurance needed and available for walk-ins, though appointments are preferred)

Head and neck screening

Skin cancer screening

Wellness checks (provided by Wayne State Health's Mobile Health Unit), including: Blood pressure screenings; Bloodwork screenings for cholesterol, kidney function and diabetes; COVID, flu and HPV vaccinations; Vital sign monitoring.



For more information on cancer screening criteria and eligibility, click here.

Additional Resources and Activities for the Community

There will be cancer experts, prevention and education staff on hand to answer questions. Plus, Karmanos will provide information about the Screening and Prevention Program, the Karmanos Genetic Counseling Service, the Women's Wellness Clinic, and clinical trials.

Karmanos specialists will be on hand to help eligible women understand the services they qualify for through the Tri-County Breast & Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP). This program gives free breast and cervical cancer screenings at no cost to patients. Those who qualify for this service are female, earn an income of 250% under the federal poverty level, uninsured or underinsured, 21-39 years old, and referred to the program with an abnormal Pap test or clinical breast exam that requires a diagnostic service; or are 40-64 and in need of a breast, cervical, diagnostic, or treatment service.

The event includes free self-care activities for attendees, such as massages, giveaways and more. There will also be vendors lined up throughout the main event area.

Schedule Appointments and Register to Attend

Screening Saves Lives: Cancer Screening and Educational Event is open to the public. Most cancer screenings require an appointment. Call 1-800-KARMANOS to schedule cancer screening appointments on Saturday, Oct. 3. A driver's license or state ID and insurance cards are required for screening at the event.

All attendees must be 12 or older. Pre-registration is required for community members who would like to participate in the event activities but do not wish to have a cancer screening. Pre-register at karmanos.org/screeningsaves.

Starting as an idea in 2022, the Screening Saves Lives event has given the community the opportunity to access Karmanos experts to learn about cancer and overall health, and to provide services to help them stay on track with their important screenings.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With multiple network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute