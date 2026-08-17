The Conversation Continues: Cancer Experts Answer Your Questions

Karmanos Cancer Institute's Community Conversations on Cancer seminar series, in partnership with the

Detroit Public Library, continues in September through November, giving Michigan residents

opportunities to chat with researchers and physician-scientists

DETROIT, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute's Office of Community Outreach and Engagement (COE) continues the 2026 Community Conversations on Cancer series, with new topic discussions through November. This is the second year Karmanos has partnered with the Detroit Public Library to present the series. The free cancer seminars are held in person at the Main Library, located at 5201 Woodward Avenue (Detroit, MI 48202) and virtually via Zoom, from 6 -7 p.m. on select Wednesdays in September, October and November. The virtual option allows people from across the state to attend. The next three sessions cover breast cancer disparities research, triple negative breast cancer and cancer immunotherapy and genetics.

Craig Cole, M.D., presenting about multiple myeloma at the June 2026 Community Conversations on Cancer event.

"This year's series has been phenomenal so far and we're thrilled that so many people join us, both in person and virtually. The questions that our attendees have for the experts have been insightful, and we hope that they are taking information back into their communities and talking with their neighbors, families and friends about what they've learned," said Hayley Thompson, Ph.D., associate center director of Community Outreach and Engagement and professor of Oncology at Wayne State University (WSU) School of Medicine.

"Our presenters are well-respected in their fields, and they're teaching our community members about their ongoing studies, new research and treatments that are changing the standard of care for different types of cancer," she added. "We also hope that these conversations spark more interest in cancer research and that some of those who attend will contact our office to explore the different ways they can get more involved in the work of our cancer center as advisors and advocates."

Upcoming Sessions

Registration is now open for the following sessions. To view all upcoming Community Conversations on Cancer seminars and to register, visit the Upcoming Events section at karmanos.org/COE.

Same Diagnosis, Different Outcomes: Exploring the Biology of Breast Cancer Disparities | Wednesday, Sept. 9 | 6 – 7 p.m.

Kirsten Purrington, Ph.D., member of the Population Studies (PS) Research Program at Karmanos and associate professor at WSU School of Medicine, will discuss her research exploring why Black women with hormone-sensitive breast cancer are more likely to die from their disease than White women. Her research uses patient data and molecular analysis to identify differences in tumor biology that could help inform more personalized and equitable breast cancer care.

"The people who participate in our studies, and the communities impacted by the problems we study, are the most important part of my research," explained Dr. Purrington. "Getting to speak directly with the community and present my work at events like Community Conversations on Cancer reminds me why this work matters and keeps me accountable to the people it's meant to help. I also love helping to make science more accessible to people who don't do this for a living."

Dr. Purrington's presentation will be moderated by Theresa Butler, community investigator, and Wilma Stringer, research advisor program member.

Register here.

Download the flyer: English | Arabic | Spanish

The Road Ahead: Understanding a Triple Negative Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Exploring Treatment | Wednesday, Oct. 21 | 6 – 7 p.m.

October's community seminar will feature two experts. Hadeel Assad, M.D., medical oncologist, leader of the Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team and associate professor at WSU, will discuss what patients diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer can expect and how they can determine the best treatment option for them.

"As a clinical-scientist, one of the most meaningful parts of my work is translating research into knowledge that empowers patients and families," said Dr. Assad. "Education helps people better understand their diagnosis, make informed decisions and gives them hope through science.

Although triple-negative breast cancer makes up only 10%-15% of breast cancers, it is one of the most aggressive subtypes.

"Triple-negative breast cancer remains one of the greatest unmet needs in breast cancer. It has worse outcomes stage for stage than hormone receptor-positive or HER2-positive disease," explained Dr. Assad. "The good news is that tremendous progress has been made. Today, we can cure approximately 85% of patients with high-risk, early-stage, triple-negative breast cancer, thanks to advances in chemotherapy, immunotherapy and multidisciplinary care. However, there is still much work to do, especially for patients with advanced disease."

Dr. Assad will be joined by Hasan Korkaya, DVM, Ph.D., member of the Tumor Biology and Microenvironment (TBM) Research Program at Karmanos and associate professor. Dr. Korkaya will explain how non-human models help in understanding how triple-negative breast cancer spreads, how the body's immune system affects the cancer and how new treatments are developed.

"This is an exciting time in the field, with unprecedented research leading to new treatments and better outcomes. My goal is to help the community and stakeholders understand not only the challenges of triple-negative breast cancer, but also the hope that comes from ongoing scientific advances," added Dr. Assad.

Drs. Assad and Korkaya's presentations will be moderated by Tiffany Chenault of Gilda's Club Metro Detroit; Ghada Aziz, ACCESS Dearborn Cancer Action Council member; and Josephine Roach, breast cancer survivor and research advisor program member.

Register here.

Download the flyer: English | Arabic | Spanish

Cancer Immunotherapy and Genetics: A Personalized Medicine Approach | Wednesday, Nov. 18 | 6 – 7 p.m.

"I truly enjoy presenting to the community because it provides an opportunity to share some of the work we have going on here at Karmanos," said Heather Gibson, Ph.D., a member of the TBM Research Program and an associate professor of Oncology at WSU.

During Dr. Gibson's presentation, attendees will learn about immunotherapy and how this treatment option is affected by individual patient genetics.

"From a technology perspective, this is an amazing time to be doing cancer research," said Dr. Gibson. "We have tools that allow us to extensively profile tumors at the single-cell level, which is particularly important for cancer immunology because it allows us to measure what each immune cell is doing within a tumor."

She will also share research findings to identify genetic factors that influence treatment response, with the goal of developing new treatment strategies and improving access to high-quality care.

"We have found that genetics contributes to how the immune system interacts with cancer. As we identify the genes that are involved, we hope this work will contribute to a more personalized approach to cancer treatment and an improvement in health equity," she explained.

Dr. Gibson's discussion will be moderated by Lisa Rutledge, Western Wayne Cancer Action Council member; Tamara Myles from the Sisters Network; and Anita Orr, research advisor program member.

Register here.

Download the flyer: English | Arabic | Spanish

Each seminar begins at 6 p.m. at the Detroit Public Library and is available to watch virtually through Zoom.

The Karmanos and Detroit Public Library Partnership

A strategic goal of the Detroit Public Library is to be a source of high-quality, free instruction and programs in Detroit that support personal growth and enhance Detroiters' quality of life. Partnering with Karmanos allows the library to fulfill that mission while providing important health information to its customers.

"The Detroit Public Library is proud to partner with Karmanos Cancer Institute to bring clear, accessible cancer education directly to our community," said Kalana Gates, manager of Business, Science and Technology, Social Science, Education and Religion at the Detroit Public Library. "Our libraries are trusted spaces where people come to learn, ask questions and connect. By working together, we're creating meaningful conversations that not only help community members better understand cancer prevention and care but also allow doctors and researchers to hear directly from the people they serve. As cancer cases continue to rise, Detroit Public Library is committed to supporting our community with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed health decisions."

Registration Information

Registration is required for in-person and virtual attendance. For more information and to register, visit the Upcoming Events section at karmanos.org/COE or call 313-576-8911.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With multiple network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on

Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the Detroit Public Library

The Detroit Public Library (DPL) is the largest public library system in the state of Michigan. The Main Library and its neighborhood branches make it one of the most valuable and accessible public institutions in the state. On a daily basis, our libraries assist hundreds of Detroiters by providing computer and internet access, supporting residents who want to improve their literacy skills or who are seeking employment, and by offering quality fun and educational programs and activities for children, teens, adults and seniors.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute