Fifth-Generation Family Member Ellory Frick Brunkhorst Named President of Frick's Quality Meats

WASHINGTON, Mo., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth-generation family member Ellory Frick Brunkhorst has been named president of Frick's Quality Meats, succeeding her father, Dave Frick, and becoming the latest leader of the 130-year-old family-owned company.

Ellory Frick Brunkhorst

Frick Brunkhorst joined the company at age 15 and has spent the past 25 years working across nearly every aspect of the business, from the production floor to product development, branding, and long-term strategic planning. Her leadership has helped drive the company's strongest period of growth while preparing Frick's for its next chapter.

In her previous roles, Frick Brunkhorst has made significant contributions to the company. She led pioneering work on clean label and branding initiatives that put Frick's quality front and center and introduced new products catered to contemporary consumers' eating habits. She also championed wage increases for all plant employees.

Dave Frick will remain actively involved as a member of the Board of Directors and he will continue his focus on facilities design and expansion along with mentoring the next generation of leadership after serving as president for 30 years.

"When I took over from my father as president of Frick's Quality Meats in 1996, I inherited a company strengthened by the generations before me," said Frick. "Today, I have the privilege of passing that responsibility to Ellory. No one is better prepared to lead this company or more deeply committed to our people, customers, and values. She represents the very best of what our family hopes each generation will bring to Frick's—respect for our heritage, pride in our products, and a clear vision for the future."

During three decades as president, Dave Frick guided the company through significant growth while modernizing production capabilities, expanding manufacturing capacity, and strengthening the company's reputation for quality. His leadership balanced innovation with Frick's longstanding commitment to integrity, transparency, teamwork, service, and craftsmanship.

Under Frick Brunkhorst's leadership, Frick's will continue investing to meet modern preferences through thoughtful product innovation, operational investment, and disciplined growth alongside the same uncompromising commitment to quality, consistency, service, and long-term partnership that has defined Frick's for generations.

"I am grateful for the trust the board and my family have placed in me to build on the values that have defined our company for generations while embracing the innovation needed to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers," said Frick Brunkhorst. "Four generations of the Frick family before me have shaped this business into what it is today, and it's a privilege to carry that legacy forward for future generations."

Frick Brunkhorst will transition into her new role on Sept. 1, 2026.

About Frick's Quality Meats

Founded in 1896, Frick's Quality Meats is a fifth-generation, family-owned processor and producer of premium smoked meats headquartered in Washington, Missouri. Known for its artisan smoked hams, sausages, and ready-to-eat meat products, Frick's combines time-honored family recipes with a commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Today, the company operates a best-in-class, allergen-free food processing facility and distributes its products to grocery retailers across 48 states. For more information, visit fricksqualitymeats.com.

Frick's is GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative) compliant and holds a grade "A" certification from BRC Auditing Group.

SOURCE Frick's Quality Meats