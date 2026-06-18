Final Entry Deadline Extended in The 23rd Annual International Business Awards®

Stevie® Winners to be Celebrated on 28 October at Paris Ceremony

FAIRFAX, Va., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizers of The International Business Awards®, announced today that the final entry deadline for the 2026 (23rd annual) edition of the awards has been extended through 16 July by popular demand. The original final entry deadline was 17 June.

The International Business Awards are widely recognized as the world's premier business awards competition, attracting nominations from organizations in over 70 nations and territories each year.

The Stevie® Awards, organizers of The International Business Awards®, announced today that the final entry deadline for the 2026 (23rd annual) edition of the awards has been extended through 16 July by popular demand.

All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—may submit nominations to The International Business Awards. Entry details are available at http://IBA.StevieAwards.com.

"The extended entry period will give organizations additional time to prepare and submit their nominations," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller.

Juries featuring more than 250 executives worldwide will determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Winners will be announced on 12 August and celebrated at a joint gala award ceremony in Paris, France, at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse on Wednesday, 28 October.

Winners in the 2026 editions of The International Business Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence will be celebrated together in Paris. Grand, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and People's Choice Stevie Award trophies and medallions will be distributed to winners.

Tickets for the awards banquet will be available starting 12 August, when the winners are publicly announced.

"We are thrilled to announce that this year's International Business Awards banquet will be held in Paris, France," added Miller. "We anticipate over 400 professionals from more than 20 nations to attend the awards ceremony."

The International Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. Categories include:

There are many new and revised features of The International Business Awards for 2026:

In addition to the new AI and Public Sector category groups, The 2026 International Business Awards have expanded significantly across many existing award areas. New categories recognize achievements in areas such as data and analytics, digital transformation, operational excellence, product-led growth, customer service innovation, employee wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, and emerging leadership disciplines including cybersecurity, sales, business development, and data leadership. The awards have also introduced new industry sectors throughout the Company of the Year, Entrepreneur, and Management categories, including Agritech, Biotechnology, Cybersecurity, E-commerce, Education & EdTech, Gaming & Esports, Logistics & Supply Chain, and Venture Capital.

The program has also expanded its recognition of innovation in marketing, communications, events, creative work, mobile apps, products, and technology solutions. New categories highlight areas such as accessibility, sustainability, customer retention, employer branding, experiential marketing, hybrid and AI-powered events, as well as emerging technologies including robotics, quantum computing, AI security, digital twins, smart manufacturing, and ESG technology. These additions reflect the evolving priorities of organizations worldwide and provide new opportunities for entrants to showcase achievements in fast-growing fields and emerging business disciplines.

Notable 2025 International Business Awards winners include Azul, Cathay Pacific, Cisco, Critical Mass, Deloitte, DHL Express, EBizCharge, Foundever, GigaCloud Technology, HALKBANK, IBM, IntouchCX, Jenzabar, Manulife, Manila Electric Company, Origence, pladis, SoftPro, Tata Consultancy Services, VelocityEHS, and many more.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the newest Stevie Awards program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

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SOURCE The Stevie Awards