Winners Announced in 2026 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products

Winners to be Recognized June 9 at an Awards Ceremony in New York City

FAIRFAX, Va., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners have been announced in the 2026 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products, an annual feature of The American Business Awards®, the USA's top business awards program, which is now in its 24th year.

The worldwide public vote was conducted in April and May, with the highest number of votes determining the winners in dozens of product and service categories. More than 22,000 votes were cast. To win, a category's leading vote-getter had to have received at least 100 votes.

The worldwide public vote was conducted in April and May, with the highest number of votes determining the winners in dozens of product and service categories. More than 22,000 votes were cast. The winners of the crystal People’s Choice Stevie Awards will be recognized during the ABA’s awards ceremony on June 9 in New York City.

The winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards will be recognized during the ABA's awards ceremony on June 9 in New York City, along with the winners of the Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners announced in April and May.

All new products and services nominated in the new product awards categories of this year's ABAs were eligible to be included in voting for the People's Choice Stevie Awards.

The winners of the 2026 People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are:

Business-to-Business Products: Carestream NDT: Carestream NDT's INDUSTREX HPX-ARC Bendable Detectors

Business-to-Business Services: Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine: Golden Hour's SUPER STAT Teleradiology Service

Consumer Products & Services: 2500Divorce.com: 2500Divorce.com

Education - Emerging Technology Solution For Administrators: Luxor Workspaces: CellGuard™ Cell Phone Storage Cabinet

Education – Other: Savvas Learning Company: MyPerspectives English Language Arts With SavvyWriter By Savvas

Electronic Commerce Solution: Constructor: Constructor AI Product Insights Agent

Financial Services: Manulife John Hancock Retirement: FutureStep

FinTech Solution: EBizCharge: EBizCharge

Governance, Risk & Compliance Solution: TermScout: TermScout

Health & Pharmaceuticals: Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine: Golden Hour's 6-Channel Veterinary ECG Device

Healthcare Technology Solution: OnMed: OnMed CareStation™

Insurance Solution: Arch Insurance: Arch APEX

Legal Solution: Opus 2: Opus 2 Cases

Payments Solution: EBizCharge: EBizCharge

Supply Chain Management Solution: RapidRatings: ActionPath

Technology Solution – Other: Vereigen Media: Verified Content Engagement

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of The 2026 American Business Awards include Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro. Persistent Systems is the sponsor of the competition's AI Waymakers Awards categories.

Media Contact:

Nina Moore

+1 (703) 547-8389

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SOURCE The Stevie Awards