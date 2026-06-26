Finance and AI Executive Patrick Fleury to Join Corvex Board of Directors as Company Scales AI Cloud Infrastructure Platform and Prepares to Launch Token Factory

TeraWulf CFO brings deep expertise across data center transactions, energy-advantaged digital infrastructure campuses, and large-scale capital formation

ARLINGTON, Va., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvex, Inc. (Nasdaq:MOVE), an engineering-led AI computing platform specializing in GPU-accelerated infrastructure for AI workloads, today announced the appointment of Patrick A. Fleury to its Board of Directors, upon election at the Company's upcoming annual meeting.

Fleury currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq:WULF), a publicly traded developer, owner and operator of environmentally sustainable, industrial-scale data center infrastructure for AI and high-performance computing.

Fleury will join Corvex at a pivotal moment following its recent public listing, as the Company scales its AI infrastructure platform and prepares to launch its token factory business. Corvex's model, combining contracted demand, flexible access to power, proprietary software to optimize workload performance and security, and disciplined capital formation, requires deep expertise across infrastructure development, capital markets, and governance. Fleury brings direct experience across each of these areas, having helped lead a similar transition at TeraWulf.

Since joining TeraWulf in 2022, shortly after that company's own reverse-merger debut, Fleury has led over $8 billion dollars of financings to support the company's data center infrastructure build-out and its expansion into AI and high-performance computing hosting. His experience scaling a power-focused, newly public compute platform directly parallels Corvex's current phase of growth, where aligning infrastructure deployment with customer demand and capital availability is critical.

Fleury has more than 25 years of experience across capital markets, credit investing, and corporate finance. Prior to TeraWulf, he was a founding member of the credit investing team at Platinum Equity and a Managing Director at Blackstone's GSO Capital Partners (now Blackstone Credit), where he focused on energy and infrastructure credit. He began his career in the Global Energy & Power investment banking group at Bank of America Securities and has held senior roles at Jefferies and Satellite Asset Management. He has also served as a director of CVR Partners LP and as a board observer at Rentech, Inc., bringing public company governance experience through complex strategic transactions.

"Corvex sits at the intersection of AI compute, power infrastructure, and capital, and Patrick has spent his career structuring and scaling exactly these systems," said Jay Crystal, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Corvex. "He brings a rare combination of experience across data center transactions—from powered land acquisition through structured leases—as well as deep capital markets expertise at scale. As we expand our AI infrastructure platform and continue to invest in our proprietary software capabilities, his perspective will be invaluable in helping guide disciplined, capital-efficient growth."

"The next phase of AI infrastructure will be defined by platforms that can deliver both performance and trust at scale," said Fleury. "Corvex has built a differentiated model that combines flexible access to power, long-term customer alignment, and a software-driven approach to optimizing workload performance and enabling secure compute through confidential computing. Paired with a disciplined approach to capital formation across both corporate and project-level structures, this model positions Corvex to scale efficiently while maintaining control over execution."

Fleury holds a B.A., magna cum laude, in Economics and Government and Legal Studies from Bowdoin College. He will serve as an independent director and will join the Audit Committee.

About Corvex

Corvex is an AI cloud computing company specializing in GPU-accelerated infrastructure for AI workloads. Corvex's platform integrates proprietary software, including confidential computing and workload optimization tools, to enhance security, performance, and capital efficiency across its infrastructure. By combining advanced compute, flexible power strategies, and disciplined capital formation, Corvex enables organizations to deploy AI workloads at scale with consistency and efficiency.

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SOURCE Corvex