FinanceBuzz Announces 2026 Best Insurance Award Winners

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FinanceBuzz, a personal finance website focused on helping consumers build financial confidence, announced the winners of its 2026 Insurance Awards, expanded to uncover the best providers in auto, home, renters, and pet insurance.

FinanceBuzz built its 2026 awards around the premise that insurance shoppers are looking for customization more than ever, expanding to 29 categories across home, auto, renters, and pet insurance, allowing shoppers to find coverage that suits their individual needs.

2026 Best Insurance Awards

"Insurance isn't one-size-fits-all, and our awards reflect the diversity of customer needs," Melinda Sineriz, Managing Editor of FinanceBuzz, said. "By building categories around specific insurance needs, from senior drivers to exotic pet owners, we're helping people find coverage that actually fits their own lives."

To compile the winners, FinanceBuzz editors and personal finance experts reviewed leading auto, home, renters, and pet insurance carriers against an in-depth scoring methodology designed to measure value for different kinds of consumers.

Please visit the FinanceBuzz Best Insurance Awards page to see the full list of winners and scoring methodology.

2026 Auto Insurance Award Winners:

Best Overall Car Insurance Company: Progressive

Progressive Best for Bundling: Progressive

Progressive Best for Teen Drivers: State Farm

State Farm Best for Military and Veterans: USAA

USAA Best for Senior Drivers: GEICO

GEICO Best for Drivers with Accident Histories: GEICO

GEICO Best for Drivers with Ticket Histories: State Farm

State Farm Best for Customer Experience: Nationwide

Nationwide Best Cheap Car Insurance Company: Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners Best Regional Car Insurance Company: Erie Insurance

Erie Insurance Best Cheap Regional Car Insurance Company: Country Financial

2026 Home Insurance Award Winners:

Best Overall Home Insurance Company: Amica

Amica Best for Military: USAA

USAA Best for Seniors: Travelers

Travelers Best for New Construction: State Farm

State Farm Best for Bad Credit: American Family

American Family Best for Customer Satisfaction: Amica

Amica Best Budget Home Insurance: Auto-Owners Insurance

Auto-Owners Insurance Best Regional Home Insurance: Erie Insurance

Erie Insurance Best for Luxury Homes: Chubb

Best Overall Renters Insurance: Lemonade

2026 Pet Insurance Award Winners:

Best Overall Pet Insurance Company: Spot

Spot Best for Customizable Coverage Options: Figo

Figo Best for Customer Service: Pumpkin

Pumpkin Best for Bundling: Lemonade

Lemonade Best Budget Pet Insurance: Pets Best

Pets Best Best for Exotic Pets: Nationwide

Nationwide Best for Telehealth Options: Healthy Paws

Healthy Paws Best for Senior Pets: ASPCA

About FinanceBuzz:

FinanceBuzz offers the expert resources and support necessary to navigate the complexities of personal finance. FinanceBuzz empowers consumers to build financial confidence at every life stage via its personal finance website covering a wide range of topics, including credit cards, insurance, banking, investing, retirement, and more.

FinanceBuzz, a Launch Potato brand, was founded in 2016, and the company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. For more information, visit FinanceBuzz.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Lewis

[email protected]

(650) 704-8237

SOURCE FinanceBuzz