FinanceBuzz Announces 2026 Best Insurance Award Winners

News provided byFinanceBuzz
Aug 04, 2026, 08:38 ET
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FinanceBuzz, a personal finance website focused on helping consumers build financial confidence, announced the winners of its 2026 Insurance Awards, expanded to uncover the best providers in auto, home, renters, and pet insurance.
FinanceBuzz built its 2026 awards around the premise that insurance shoppers are looking for customization more than ever, expanding to 29 categories across home, auto, renters, and pet insurance, allowing shoppers to find coverage that suits their individual needs.
"Insurance isn't one-size-fits-all, and our awards reflect the diversity of customer needs," Melinda Sineriz, Managing Editor of FinanceBuzz, said. "By building categories around specific insurance needs, from senior drivers to exotic pet owners, we're helping people find coverage that actually fits their own lives."
To compile the winners, FinanceBuzz editors and personal finance experts reviewed leading auto, home, renters, and pet insurance carriers against an in-depth scoring methodology designed to measure value for different kinds of consumers.
Please visit the FinanceBuzz Best Insurance Awards page to see the full list of winners and scoring methodology.
2026 Auto Insurance Award Winners:
- Best Overall Car Insurance Company: Progressive
- Best for Bundling: Progressive
- Best for Teen Drivers: State Farm
- Best for Military and Veterans: USAA
- Best for Senior Drivers: GEICO
- Best for Drivers with Accident Histories: GEICO
- Best for Drivers with Ticket Histories: State Farm
- Best for Customer Experience: Nationwide
- Best Cheap Car Insurance Company: Auto-Owners
- Best Regional Car Insurance Company: Erie Insurance
- Best Cheap Regional Car Insurance Company: Country Financial
2026 Home Insurance Award Winners:
- Best Overall Home Insurance Company: Amica
- Best for Military: USAA
- Best for Seniors: Travelers
- Best for New Construction: State Farm
- Best for Bad Credit: American Family
- Best for Customer Satisfaction: Amica
- Best Budget Home Insurance: Auto-Owners Insurance
- Best Regional Home Insurance: Erie Insurance
- Best for Luxury Homes: Chubb
- Best Overall Renters Insurance: Lemonade
2026 Pet Insurance Award Winners:
- Best Overall Pet Insurance Company: Spot
- Best for Customizable Coverage Options: Figo
- Best for Customer Service: Pumpkin
- Best for Bundling: Lemonade
- Best Budget Pet Insurance: Pets Best
- Best for Exotic Pets: Nationwide
- Best for Telehealth Options: Healthy Paws
- Best for Senior Pets: ASPCA
About FinanceBuzz:
FinanceBuzz offers the expert resources and support necessary to navigate the complexities of personal finance. FinanceBuzz empowers consumers to build financial confidence at every life stage via its personal finance website covering a wide range of topics, including credit cards, insurance, banking, investing, retirement, and more.
FinanceBuzz, a Launch Potato brand, was founded in 2016, and the company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. For more information, visit FinanceBuzz.com.
Media Contact:
Chris Lewis
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(650) 704-8237
SOURCE FinanceBuzz
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