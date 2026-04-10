FinanceBuzz Announces 2026 Investing Award Winners

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FinanceBuzz, a personal finance website focused on helping consumers build financial confidence, announced the winners of its 2026 Best of Investing Awards, highlighting the brand's top picks for brokerages, robo-advisors, and investing platforms.

Whether you're a first-time investor just getting started, a seasoned trader looking for advanced tools, or someone seeking a hands-off approach to growing wealth, the FinanceBuzz 2026 Best Investing Awards highlight the brand's top recommendations for anyone looking to invest in 2026.

FinanceBuzz Awards

"Investing can feel overwhelming, especially for those just starting out," Melinda Sineriz, Managing Editor of FinanceBuzz, said. "Our awards help consumers find the right platform for them, whether that's a full-featured brokerage, an automated robo-advisor, or a simple app for everyday trading."

To compile the list of winners in 12 award categories, FinanceBuzz editors and personal finance experts reviewed more than 30 brokerages, investment apps, and service providers against an in-depth scoring methodology designed to measure value to different kinds of investors.

Please visit the FinanceBuzz Best of 2026 Awards page to see the full list of award winners and the scoring methodology.

2026 Award Winners:

Best Overall Online Brokerage: Fidelity

Fidelity Best Brokerage for Beginners: E*TRADE

E*TRADE Best Brokerage for Advanced Traders: Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers Best Online Brokerage for Long-Term Investors: Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Best Overall Robo-Advisors: Betterment

Betterment Best Robo-Advisors for Beginners: Stash

Stash Best Robo-Advisors for Hands-Off Investing: Wealthfront

Wealthfront Best Robo-Advisors for Custom Portfolios: Schwab Intelligent Portfolios

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Best Robo-Advisors for Low Fees: SoFi Invest

SoFi Invest Best Everyday Trading App: Robinhood

Robinhood Best for High-Wealth Financial Planning: Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments Best Social Investing Platform: Webull

About FinanceBuzz:

FinanceBuzz offers the expert resources and support necessary to navigate the complexities of personal finance. FinanceBuzz empowers consumers to build financial confidence at every life stage, via its personal finance website covering a wide range of topics, including credit cards, insurance, banking, investing, retirement, and more.

FinanceBuzz, a Launch Potato brand, was founded in 2016, and the company is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL. For more information, visit FinanceBuzz.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Lewis

6507048237

[email protected]

SOURCE FinanceBuzz