Find Your Summer Shine in Murrieta

Explore summer events, family-friendly attractions, outdoor recreation and relaxing wellness escapes all summer long

MURRIETA, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer has arrived in Murrieta, California, bringing a full season of outdoor adventures, family-friendly attractions, wellness experiences and community celebrations. Whether planning a weekend getaway, looking for activities to keep the kids entertained during summer break, or searching for a place to relax and recharge, Murrieta offers endless opportunities to enjoy Southern California's summer season.

Where to Keep Cool

For visitors seeking rest and rejuvenation while beating the heat, Murrieta Hot Springs Resort (voted the #3 Hot Springs and #2 Spa Resort in the 2025 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards) offers the perfect destination to cool off and unwind while enjoying the region's most distinctive wellness experience. Guests can relax with more than 50 natural geothermal mineral pools, therapeutic soaking pools, refreshing cold plunges, and other wellness amenities designed to help guests recharge and recover.

Indoor & Outdoor Fun

Families looking for outdoor adventure and indoor entertainment during summer vacation will find plenty of activities throughout Murrieta. Attractions including Uptown Jungle, Urban Air Adventure Park, Mulligan Family Fun Center, Arcade Monsters and The Clubhouse - Indoor Golf World provide opportunities for climbing, obstacle courses, arcade games, go-karts, miniature golf, golf simulation experiences and more.

Summer Celebrations

Murrieta's summer calendar is also packed with community events and celebrations, including:

35th Annual Birthday Bash - The community will come together to celebrate Murrieta's 35th birthday at California Oaks Sports Park on Saturday, June 27. The festival honors the city's history and growth since its incorporation in 1991, with live entertainment, family activities, food vendors and all-ages programming.

Summer Concert Series - Hosted at Town Square Park & Amphitheatre every Saturday evening in July and August, this local favorite brings together live music, local food vendors and a welcoming atmosphere perfect for enjoying warm summer nights. Performances by: July 11: Quel Bordel July 18: Blink 180 True & Rebel Diamond July 25: Kings of 88 August 1: The Police Academy August 8: Chris Lozano Band August 15: Cheez Whiz August 22: Rain August 29: Catch A Wave



From wellness experiences and family attractions to outdoor recreation and community celebrations, Murrieta offers countless ways to make lasting summer memories. For more information on summer events, attractions and trip planning resources, visit exploremurrieta.com.

About Explore Murrieta:

One of Southern California's best-kept secrets, Murrieta is a regional gem inlaid in the expanse between Los Angeles and San Diego. Replete with fashionable dining options, sweeping vineyards, unique outdoor experiences, and bluebird skies year-round, this California community is an attractive and affordable locale for the discerning traveler in search of a unique California getaway. Visitors and media can learn more by visiting https://exploremurrieta.com.

SOURCE Explore Murrieta