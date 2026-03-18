Spring Break Swings into Murrieta

Sunshine, scenic fairways, and the perfect Southern California golf escape

MURRIETA, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring arrives in Southern California, Murrieta's scenic fairways and mild weather create ideal conditions for a spring break golf getaway, offering golfers a relaxed alternative to crowded resort destinations with welcoming courses, expansive practice facilities and beautiful spring views.

"Spring is such a great time to be out on the golf course in Murrieta," said Patrick Ellis, President and CEO of Explore Murrieta. "The weather is ideal for being outdoors, and golfers, regardless of skill level, can enjoy our affordable courses while taking in the scenic landscapes that make Murrieta special."

Whether planning a trip with friends, a family golf outing, or a couples' retreat, Murrieta delivers a variety of experiences within a short drive. Visitors can spend their mornings enjoying the fairways and afternoons exploring Temecula Valley wine country, dining at local restaurants, or relaxing in the sun.

California Oaks Golf Club

Spring is considered the best season to play this 18-hole, par-70 course designed by David Rainville. With tree-lined fairways, well-kept turf, and views of the San Jacinto Mountains, California Oaks balances challenge with playability, making it enjoyable for both beginners and experienced golfers.

During spring, the course offers affordable daily rates, starting at $33, and a relaxed pace of play. Twilight tee times provide an extra memorable way to experience Murrieta's warm evenings. This course is especially great for families, as kids ages 17 and under play free Monday through Friday with an accompanying adult.

The Golf Club at Rancho California

Golfers who want to play a course designed by a top architect should add this to their spring plans.

The Golf Club at Rancho California is an 18-hole public course designed by renowned golf architect Robert Trent Jones Sr. The course reflects Jones' philosophy of creating "a hard par but an easy bogey," rewarding smart play while remaining enjoyable for players of all abilities.

Featuring rolling hills, well-placed bunkers, and water features that look especially great in spring, the layout offers a championship-style design without private-club barriers. Golfers cantake advantage of the club's full-service driving range, expansive putting green, and clubhouse atmosphere.

Bear Creek Golf Club

Located at the base of the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve, Bear Creek Golf Club is a private, members-only course designed by Jack Nicklaus. Aprestigious club since 1982, the course is in top shape, and the views are especially beautiful, making it one of the most scenic spots in the Inland Empire for a round of 18 holes.

Along with top-quality golf, the course features an elegant clubhouse with dining and event spaces overlooking the green. Members frequently host weddings, celebrations, and seasonal gatherings here, making Bear Creek not only a premier golf destination but also a centerpiece of Murrieta's social and recreational community.

Local Golf Practice Facilities

One of Murrieta's strengths as a golf destination is its accessibility. Many courses provide rental equipment, flexible tee times, and beginner-friendly instruction, making it easy for first-time players to enjoy the game.

Golfers looking to refine their skills can visit Murrieta Valley Golf Range, home to one of the largest all-grass practice facilities in the region with more than 60,000 square feet of driving space, a 15,000-square-foot putting green, and three dedicated chipping greens. Certified golf professionals offer private and group instruction, and the range regularly hosts junior clinics and youth development programs that introduce new players to the sport in a welcoming environment.

For those who want to keep the golf experience going after sunset, or enjoy a round regardless of the weather, The Clubhouse Indoor Golf World offers a modern, high-tech alternative. The 3,300-square-foot facility features three bays with 15-foot screens and a 21-foot curved-screen simulator powered by AboutGolf technology. Players can virtually experience more than 85 well-known courses from around the world, making it a popular choice for celebrations, friendly competitions, and spring break group gatherings.

For tee times, lessons, and seasonal specials, visitors are encouraged to contact Murrieta's local golf courses directly. For more information on planning a trip to Murrieta, including where to stay, where to eat, and more, please visit exploremurrieta.com.

About Explore Murrieta:

One of Southern California's best-kept secrets, Murrieta is a regional gem inlaid in the expanse between Los Angeles and San Diego. Replete with fashionable dining options, sweeping vineyards, unique outdoor experiences, and bluebird skies year-round, this California community is an attractive and affordable locale for the discerning traveler in search of a unique California getaway. Visitors and media can learn more by visiting https://exploremurrieta.com.

SOURCE Explore Murrieta