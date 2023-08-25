Finding Humanity in Brushstrokes: Unearthing Hope & Resilience Through Art

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Petite Gallery warmly invites you to the vibrant exhibition, "Art for Humanity; Hope and Resilience" happening in New York from September 8 to 10. This unique showcase is an ode to human resilience, with the power of its narratives springing from a diverse chorus of artistic voices from unexpected corners of the world.

Sophie Federspiel, our French-born curator and former UN staffer, has traversed conflict zones, noting how art in its various forms stands as a resilient beacon of hope and strength amid adversity.

Sophie shares, "I've organised this show to champion art that tells a tale, art that is born from resilience found in unlikely places worldwide. Every piece that meets your eyes embodies a narrative, bearing witness to the enduring strength of the human spirit."

The exhibition features a diverse range of artistic mediums, including paintings, mixed media, digital art, and photography. We're honored to present artists from varied backgrounds, including current/former humanitarian workers and those who bravely pursued their creative expression despite leaving their homelands:

Bart Was Not Here's " Seeing Red " series digitizes resistance against Burma 's oppressive politics, echoing our collective call for freedom.

" series digitizes resistance against 's oppressive politics, echoing our collective call for freedom. Pierre Bessuges' " Urban Vibes " captures Erbil 's Iraqi cityscapes' pulse and resilience.

" captures 's Iraqi cityscapes' pulse and resilience. " Upside Down World " by Pauline Maisonneuve delves into our world through captivating portraits from Myanmar .

" by delves into our world through captivating portraits from . Claire Panetier's " Humani-Terre d'Afrique " elegantly portrays African societies' challenges and resilience.

" elegantly portrays societies' challenges and resilience. Jahan Ara Rafi's " Nest " intricately illuminates the strength and beauty of Afghan women.

" " intricately illuminates the strength and beauty of women. Sarah Vozlinsky's "Distortion" explores intricate contemporary narratives, reflecting the interplay of social, political, and environmental factors in Chad 's landscapes.

Our collaboration with Watsi , a healthcare-focused nonprofit, adds a special touch. Each artwork purchased offers more than art; it's a lifeline to global healthcare support. The initial three-day in-person exhibition will make way for a three-week online exhibition and auction, with the resulting proceeds benefiting the healthcare initiative of Watsi and its local partners.

Finally, the exhibition will offer a chance for contemplative art engagement through our art meditation sessions. Enter a serene space where art and mindfulness merge, crafting an exquisite symphony as the gallery becomes a haven of tranquility during enchanting sessions.

About us: We're a woman-owned NYC online gallery, seamlessly uniting arts and advocacy. We prioritize conflict zone artists, refugees, and underrepresented creators. Additionally, we contribute to society through charity fundraising, and explore the intersection of art and humanitarianism.

SOURCE My Petite Gallery