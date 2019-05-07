Fingerpaint Adds Cassiopea to Client List

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with offices in Arizona, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, has been retained by Cassiopea, Inc. a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated medical dermatology products. Fingerpaint will serve as a marketing partner in their quest to bring new innovation to the dermatology market.

The agency will lead the strategic and creative planning for the market shaping and launch of clascoterone cream 1%, a novel agent for the topical treatment of acne. This assignment will allow the Fingerpaint team in Phoenix to leverage a deep knowledge of the healthcare market in doing groundbreaking work for Cassiopea.

"We are thrilled to be working with Cassiopea, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing unique solutions in the dermatology space," said Ed Mitzen, founder of Fingerpaint. The agency is an award-winning company built on the foundation of an employee-first culture that encourages industry leaders to produce their best work on behalf of their clients. "Our employees are passionate about being an active partner in our clients' success. To that end, we will never paint by number on behalf of Cassiopea and their exciting new brand."

About Fingerpaint

Reset your expectations of a marketing agency. Independent by design, with integrated talent across Saratoga Springs, New York; Conshohocken, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; and Cedar Knolls, New Jersey, Fingerpaint is committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences that are never paint by number.

Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News. It was a 2017 finalist for Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, MM&M, and PM360 and won PR & Marketing Agency of the Year in 2017 from the Business Intelligence Group. Additionally, it won the 2018 Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes and has been on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past six years. Founder Ed Mitzen was honored as 2016's Industry Person of the Year by Med Ad News and as a 2017 Top Boss by Digiday. Visit us at fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Cassiopea

Cassiopea SpA is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated medical dermatology products. Our focus is on the topical treatment of acne, androgenic alopecia (or AGA) and genital warts. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. The company plans to commercialize the products directly in the US and partner the products outside of the US. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com .

