Fingerpaint Group Appoints Latifa Alladina as General Manager of Fingerpaint Marketing

Fingerpaint Marketing adds a proven commercial leader with deep expertise across the industry's most complex therapeutic categories.

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group today announced the appointment of Latifa Alladina as general manager of Fingerpaint Marketing. The hire reflects the organization's continued commitment to adding top-tier talent to support its growth and the evolving needs of its clients. Alladina joins from Area 23, where she served for nearly 11 years and rose to EVP, executive director, stepping into a role that opened when Tracy Blackwell was elevated to president, Marketing Services, as part of the organization's landmark leadership succession earlier this year.

Alladina holds a PharmD from Duquesne University and brings more than 25 years of experience that spans an unusual range: client-side brand leadership, senior scientific roles, strategy, and client service. Before joining Area 23, she held positions at Digitas Health and Remedy Edge (formerly AgencyRx). That breadth of experience across agency and scientific disciplines is a meaningful differentiator for a general manager of Fingerpaint Marketing, a role that simultaneously demands fluency across science, commercial strategy, and partner relationships. Her therapeutic experience includes rare disease, neurology, and immunology. She reports to Tracy Blackwell, president, Marketing Services.

"Latifa is the kind of leader who makes everything around her better—the work, the team, the culture. Her depth of experience across this industry is remarkable, but what really sets her apart is how she leads with high standards and genuine care for people in equal measure," said Blackwell. "During a time of rapid change in the world, Latifa is exactly the right person to help Fingerpaint continue to thrive with an uncommonly human approach to absolutely everything, including technology."

Fingerpaint Marketing is the largest of Fingerpaint Group's solutions and sits at the core of a platform that continues to grow in scale and capability. Fingerpaint Group closed 2025 with record revenue and 21% growth, marking its 15th consecutive year on MM+M's list of top 100 agencies in North America.

"What drew me to Fingerpaint was the combination of extraordinary talent, entrepreneurial energy, and a culture that genuinely puts people first. The agency's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and delivering meaningful impact for their partners and the patients they serve immediately stood out to me," said Alladina. "I'm looking forward to working alongside this exceptional team to build on Fingerpaint's success and help shape the next chapter of growth."

Appointments like Alladina's are how Fingerpaint Group ensures the talent driving that growth matches the ambition behind it.

About Fingerpaint Group

Fingerpaint Group is an award-winning, top 25 healthcare agency and a unified commercialization platform for the life sciences, named Med Ad News Network of the Year in 2026. Partnering with 95% of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, Fingerpaint Group combines imagination with innovation to unlock the greatness of brands. The organization is human-led and AI-enabled, rejecting simple automation in favor of reclaiming space for strategic thinking and creative courage. With an industry-leading retention rate and a science-first approach, Fingerpaint Group provides the deep continuity and expertise required to navigate today's data-driven healthcare landscape. Learn more at www.fingerpaint.com.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions, and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

Media Contact:

Jenny McKenna

Fingerpaint Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Fingerpaint Group