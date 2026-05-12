Fingerpaint Group Announces Verified Climate Targets

A people-first agency committed to accountability — for its own footprint and its clients' goals.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group today announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated its near-term emissions reduction targets, confirming they align with the latest climate science and the 1.5°C pathway. Per SBTi disclosure requirements, Fingerpaint is publicly committing to the following:

Fingerpaint Marketing, Inc. commits to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 55.9% by 2033 from a 2023 base year. Fingerpaint Marketing, Inc. also commits to reducing scope 3 GHG emissions by 61.1% per USD value added within the same timeframe.

Targets are publicly listed on the SBTi Target Dashboard at sciencebasedtargets.org/target-dashboard.

"Setting targets grounded in science and holding ourselves accountable through independent external partners is how we make sure our sustainability commitment is real, not aspirational. Our 'people-first' approach has always extended beyond our walls."

— Jenny McKenna, Chief of Staff, Fingerpaint Group

Already Making Progress

Fingerpaint's total emissions declined from 2,042 metric tons CO₂e in 2023 to 2,010 1,872 in 2024 — an 8% reduction in one year, primarily due to downsizing our office space and decreasing our business travel. In the short term, Fingerpaint plans to implement reduction initiatives in its three largest footprint categories: purchased goods and services (41%), business travel (29%), and employee commuting (8%).

Built to Support Clients' Sustainability Goals, Not Just Its Own

Pharmaceutical and life sciences companies face increasing scrutiny on their supply chains: from investors, regulators, and their own procurement standards. An agency partner with verified, publicly listed climate targets, annual CDP disclosure, and an independently rated EcoVadis scorecard makes that compliance conversation simpler. Fingerpaint is built to meet that bar, and its ESG data is structured to slot directly into clients' supplier sustainability reviews.

Fingerpaint's ESG program is structured around four pillars — Environment, People, Ethics, and Procurement — assessed and disclosed through EcoVadis, CDP, and SBTi. The full EcoVadis scorecard and CDP disclosures are available upon request; SBTi progress is publicly accessible.

This is an extension of the way Fingerpaint works with clients. The same accountability the agency applies internally is what it brings to every partnership.

A Place Where Sustainability Is Lived, Not Just Reported

For people who work at Fingerpaint, this commitment reflects something deeper than compliance. Fingerpaint's "people-first" philosophy shapes everything from its diversity, inclusion and belonging programs and health equity education to its pay equity commitments and employee well-being investments. Sustainability is part of the same ethos: the belief that how a company operates matters as much as what it produces. For employees who want their work to reflect their values, that alignment is intentional.

About the Science Based Targets Initiative

SBTi is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies to set emissions reduction targets aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5°C. It partners with CDP, the UN Global Compact, the We Mean Business Coalition, WRI, and WWF. More at sciencebasedtargets.org.

About Fingerpaint Group

Fingerpaint Group is an award-winning, top 20 healthcare agency and a unified commercialization platform for the life sciences, named Med Ad News Network of the Year in 2026. Partnering with 95% of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, Fingerpaint Group combines imagination with innovation to unlock the greatness of brands. The organization is human led and AI enabled, rejecting simple automation in favor of reclaiming space for strategic thinking and creative courage. With an industry-leading retention rate and a science-first approach, Fingerpaint Group provides the deep continuity and expertise required to navigate today's data-driven healthcare landscape. Learn more at www.fingerpaint.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Hagopian

Chief Growth Officer

Fingerpaint Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Fingerpaint Group