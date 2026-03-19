Finish brand partners with Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and mother, Nilda Félix to introduce their newest dishwashing product, Finish Ultimate Quantum, with a "grandma-core" themed cookbook club series

The new Finish Ultimate Quantum offers an unbeatable clean on tough stains* at an unbeatable value**, delivering 50% more cleaning power*** and lower costs per wash than a market leading brand**.

Finish is teaming up with mother-grandma duo Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Nilda Félix, along with League of Kitchens, to kick off the Finish Cookbook Club, a series of classes and recipes designed to revitalize cooking and cleaning routines.

NUTLEY, N.J., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Finish®, a Reckitt brand and a global leader in the dishwasher detergents category, announced the launch of Finish Ultimate Quantum, a breakthrough dishwashing detergent with Finish's most advanced formula yet. The new Finish Ultimate Quantum delivers 50% more cleaning power*** at a lower cost per wash than a market leading brand**, helping households achieve a superior clean without compromising value**.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and mom, Nilda Felix, make the switch to New Finish Ultimate Quantum at the Finish Cookbook Club. Finish® Launches New Finish Ultimate Quantum with Immersive, Grandma-Led Cookbook Club. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and mom, Nilda Felix, make the switch to New Finish Ultimate Quantum.

"At Finish, we believe small upgrades in the kitchen can make a big difference," said Alexis Chatzialexiou, Vice President of U.S. Marketing for Finish at Reckitt. "Finish Ultimate Quantum empowers home cooks to make the switch to a smarter dishwashing routine – offering more value** and more cleaning power*** to make everyday cleanup easier and more efficient."

From family recipes to tried-and-true cleaning techniques, many home cooks rely on habits passed down through generations, making old habits in the kitchen difficult to break. Enter the Finish Cookbook Club, hosted by mom-grandma duo Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Nilda Félix – because sometimes, even the queens of the kitchen are ready to switch things up. The Finish Cookbook Club, a series of classes that will pair hands-on recipe trial with practical cleaning insights, will help consumers rethink how they try new techniques in the kitchen, like caring for their dishes.

"Learning to cook alongside my mother and grandmother shaped many of my favorite memories, so I'm excited to partner with Finish on a campaign that celebrates sharing recipes and honoring those traditions," said Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. "The Finish Cookbook Club is about bringing people together, trying new techniques in the kitchen and making smart swaps – like switching to Finish Ultimate Quantum for an unbeatable clean on tough stains* at an unbeatable value**."

This month, the Finish Cookbook Club will offer consumer classes in partnership with League of Kitchens, a culturally immersive cooking school that fosters connection through the sharing of culinary traditions. Follow along with Adrienne (@adriennebailon) and Nilda as they test new recipes from the League of Kitchens Cookbook and help people make the switch to new Finish Ultimate Quantum.

For more information about the new Finish Ultimate Quantum and to enter for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card to switch up your next Sunday meal, visit finishdishwashing.com and follow @finishdishwashing on Instagram and TikTok.

Finish Cookbook Club Details:

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How does Finish Ultimate Quantum achieve 50% more cleaning power? A: With Finish's most advanced cleaning power yet, Finish Ultimate Quantum is equipped with stronger active ingredients, packing more surfactants, enzymes and bleach.

Q: What sizes are available?

A: 11, 28, 38, 47, 57, 70 counts

Q: Is it safe for all dishwashers? A: Finish is recommended and used by Bosch and Whirlpool dishwashers.



About Finish

As the world's largest automatic dishwashing brand, Finish believes everyone should embrace using a dishwasher. Together with our partners, Finish brings innovative cleaning solutions to dishwashing to provide families with the ultimate clean and shine, even in the toughest conditions. Finish's range of detergents, additives and dishwasher products, including Finish Quantum, Finish Ultimate Quantum, Finish Jet Dry Rinse Aid and Finish Dishwasher Cleaner, deliver an unbeatable clean and sparkling dishes. For more information, visit https://www.finishdishwashing.com/ or follow on Instagram or TikTok @finishdishwashing.

About Reckitt

We make the products people trust to care for the ones they love. We are home to some of the world's best-loved consumer health and hygiene brands, including Dettol, Durex, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mucinex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Vanish and Veet. Consumers are at the heart of everything we do. By creating innovative, science-backed solutions, we support people every day to live healthier lives.

Reckitt exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. This commitment goes beyond the products we make. Through our actions, we expand access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities. We support the planet by reducing waste, conserving resources and driving sustainable innovation.

We believe good health starts at home. With every action we take, we strive to make our consumers' lives easier, cleaner and healthier, to strengthen communities and to create a more sustainable future.

Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt group of companies.

Product Images and Resources:

High-resolution product images : HERE

: HERE Price : Starting at $4.99

: Starting at $4.99 Availability: Major retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, Kroger, Publix and Meijer.

*In hard water 200 PPM.

**Compared to non-promoted retail price per wash of a market leading brand at national retailers.

***Based on increased ingredients vs Finish® Power.

SOURCE Finish