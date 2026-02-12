FINISH® JET DRY HELPS HOSTS MAKE A SPARKLING IMPRESSION

The brand is bringing its newest creative to life at SOBEWFF® with Dolores Catania, to spotlight how Finish Jet Dry delivers spotless, streak-free dishes

NUTLEY, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's a last-minute get together with friends or a formal dinner party, residue – those streaks and spots that cloud up dishware – isn't a welcome guest at the table. That's why Finish, a Reckitt brand and a global leader in the dish care category, is heading to South Beach Wine & Food Festival® (SOBEWFF®) to show consumers how to tackle residue on their dishes with Finish Jet Dry Rinse Aid so they can create a sparkling first impression on any occasion.

Finish Jet Dry’s 3-in-1 action prevents up to 100% of residue, delivers 3x better drying vs. detergent alone, and leaves dishes virtually spotless. Finish spotlights the common dishwashing frustration of pesky spots and streaks left behind with “The Residude,” to show how Finish Jet Dry prevents up to 100% of residue for spotless, sparkling results.

In support of its new creative starring "The Residude" – the personification of the pesky spots and streaks left behind after doing the dishes – Finish will give attendees a firsthand look at how using Jet Dry's 3-in-1 action prevents up to 100% of residue, delivers 3x better drying vs. detergent alone, and leaves dishes virtually spotless.

"While many consumers recognize food stains as dirty, residue is often overlooked or viewed as a problem that can't be solved," said Alexis Chatzialexiou, Vice President of U.S. Marketing for Finish at Reckitt. "By bringing 'The Residude' to life, we are putting a spotlight on a common dishwashing frustration, while showing how Finish Jet Dry helps deliver the spotless, sparkling results consumers want from their dishes."

The brand enlisted Real Housewife and The Traitors winner, Dolores Catania, to take on The Residude himself at SOBEWFF® and share her expertise on how to make a sparkling first impression with Finish Jet Dry.

"I come from a big Italian family, so feeding people is just part of my DNA. My table is always full, and I want everyone who sits down to feel taken care of – but when dishes come out cloudy or streaked with residue, it pulls focus from the moments we're sharing together," said Dolores. "With Finish Jet Dry, my glassware and dishes come out virtually spotless, so I'm always ready to impress – because you never know who's stopping by."

Join Finish at South Beach Wine & Food Festival® from Friday, February 20th to Sunday, February 22nd to see Jet Dry in action. For more information and to enter for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card to host your own sparkling dinner party, visit https://www.finishdishwashing.com/.

