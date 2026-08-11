FINN Partners Expands U.S. Footprint with New Columbus Office, Names Marty McDonald Midwest Deputy and Member of Global Travel Leadership

Independent agency deepens its presence and adds McDonald to its Midwest leadership team, pairing decades of experience in consumer, B2B, U.S. destinations and economic development with a new market foothold

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners, one of the world's leading independent marketing and communications agencies, today announced the opening of a new office in Columbus, Ohio, and the appointment of Marty McDonald as Managing Partner, Columbus market leader, and Deputy for the firm's Midwest region.

Marty McDonald, Managing Partner, Midwest Deputy at FINN Partners. Photo credit: Ian Crumpler/Ian Alexander Photography

The move extends FINN's U.S. growth strategy into one of the Midwest's fastest-growing business hubs, adding to a network of more than 1,300 professionals across the Americas, Europe and Asia. McDonald will work in close partnership with Dan Pooley, one of FINN Partners founding managing partners and lead for FINN Partners Midwest, to build out the firm's presence in Columbus while supporting regional growth more broadly.

In addition to her work building FINN's Columbus office, McDonald will join the firm's global travel leadership team — a group with decades of combined experience serving U.S. destinations and economic development clients. The dual role reflects FINN's approach to pairing local market expertise with deep, cross-market practice knowledge, giving Columbus-based clients direct access to that experience.

"Marty is a proven veteran of client experience and success who brings strategic thinking, operational leadership and deep market understanding to our Midwest team," said Pooley. "Her passion for team culture and client service aligns perfectly with the FINN Partners mission, and her ability to move fluidly across industries — from economic development and tourism to corporate and consumer communications — makes her an ideal addition to our leadership team."

"Columbus represents exactly the kind of forward-looking, collaborative market where our model thrives," said Peter Finn, founder and CEO of FINN Partners. "I have long known of and admired Marty. Her appointment strengthens our ability to serve clients across the Midwest and beyond, while building something very new in Columbus and I am excited that she is joining FINN Partners."

Prior to joining FINN, McDonald spent more than two decades at Fahlgren Mortine, most recently as the agency's first female president. She has been named one of Central Ohio's Most-Admired Executives, a Columbus CEO Future 50, a Smart Business – Smart 50, a PR News Change-maker, 40 Under 40, PR News Top Women in PR and is a member of Leadership Columbus/Dayton.

In her new role, McDonald will focus on accelerating FINN's portfolio across B2B and B2C organizations, with specific focus on domestic tourism, economic development, healthcare and logistics/supply chain — sectors where she will help clients strengthen reputation, attract investment and talent, and compete more effectively on a national and global stage.

"I've had the privilege of being part of Columbus's growth — working alongside talented teams, clients and partners deeply invested in this region's future," said McDonald. "This next chapter is about building on that momentum, bringing additional global connectivity and resources to help organizations continue to grow, compete and lead."

FINN Partners is finalizing a lease and plans to open its new office in downtown Columbus in September 2026. The firm plans to build a team of communications professionals that combines local insight with FINN's global reach.

About FINN Partners

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $200 million in fees during the past 14 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies, PRovoke Media's 2024 Best Agency to Work For and 2022 Agency of the Year, the full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,300 professionals across 38 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top-tier agencies worldwide through its membership in the global network PROI.

Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Bangalore, Bangkok, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Madison, Wisc., Manila, Melbourne, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Sydney, Vancouver, Washington D.C. and Yangon. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Instagram at @finnpartners.

SOURCE Finn Partners, Inc.