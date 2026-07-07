Leading Australia-based Financial and Corporate Communications Agency, Honner, Joins FINN Partners

The move expands FINN's Asia Pacific footprint to Australia and strengthens the Agency's position as a global leader in Financial Services; Taps into Australia's deep and fast-growing investment sector.

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm, FINN Partners, has acquired Honner, an award-winning, 25-person-strong Sydney-based agency with leading expertise in financial services and corporate communications. The move establishes FINN's presence in Australia and expands its capabilities in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing investment markets. Sydney and Melbourne will join FINN's global footprint, bringing its worldwide office count to 37 and expanding its Asia Pacific team to approximately 250 professionals.

Philippa Honner and Peter Finn

The agency will be known as "Honner, A FINN Partners Company". All Honner employees will become FINN employees.

Honner founder, Philippa Honner, joins FINN as Managing Partner and FINN Financial Services Practice Leader for APAC — with a mandate of expanding FINN's financial services practice throughout the Asia Pacific region, including further building the agency's strong foothold in the Australia market. She will also become a member of the APAC leadership team and, alongside Honner's senior leadership team, work closely with regional leaders in Greater China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand.

FINN currently works with a wide range of leading global financial brands including Charles Schwab, Chubb, Deutsche Bank and Natixis.

Financial Sector Growth in APAC

The acquisition reflects Australia's growing strategic importance in powering Asia's evolving financial services ecosystem, spanning both traditional capital markets and the next generation of digital financial infrastructure.

Australia's superannuation (pensions) pool has reached AU $4.5 trillion* making it one of the largest retirement savings markets in the world and one of the fastest growing pools of institutional capital globally. The market is set to grow to AU $8.3 trillion (US $5.4 trillion) in the early 2030s**, likely making it the second largest pension system in the world after the US. Many of Honner's clients are local financial brands expanding into APAC, or global brands wanting a consolidated regional approach to marketing and communications.

As part of the FINN APAC region, Honner will be overseen by Howard Solomon, FINN founding managing partner and APAC lead, who also leads the firm's efforts on the West Coast of the US.

Howard Solomon noted FINN already had an established presence in Australia through its market leading travel and arts practices, working with current and past clients such as the Art Gallery of New South Wales on its major expansion project, known as Sydney Modern; the Australia Pavilion at the Venice Biennale; Destination New South Wales which FINN represents in the US and UK markets; Intrepid Travel; and the Naomi Milgrom Foundation.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Honner to the FINN family," stated Solomon. "Australia is a key growth market in the region and one we have been looking at very carefully for years. This move further deepens our financial services expertise in APAC and gives us critical mass to support the growing demand from both local and global financial brands in the region. We are very pleased to welcome the Honner team and look forward to growing our collective presence."

A Shared Vision to Strengthen Client Positioning Across a Changing Financial Services Landscape

Honner was founded in 1997 by Philippa Honner, an economics graduate with a passion for media. The agency has an impressive client base of blue chip local and global organizations across sectors including banking and capital markets, asset management, wealth management and financial advice, superannuation, insurance, professional services, real estate, renewables, digital assets, technology and industry organizations.

Peter Finn, FINN CEO and founding partner, said the acquisition builds on FINN's continued momentum globally and across Asia Pacific. Recently ranked among the world's top 20 global independent PR firms by PRWeek, as well as earning recognition as one of PRovoke Media's Best Agencies in the U.S., Europe and UK, FINN has expanded rapidly through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

"From the beginning, my vision for FINN Partners has been to create a world-class agency with unmatched depth of sector expertise and integrated services to benefit clients wherever they are in the world," Peter Finn said. "This acquisition builds on the momentum we've established across APAC, including last year's acquisition of RICE Communications. FINN's APAC business has grown significantly, accounting for nearly 10% of the firm's global fees. With Honner joining the firm, FINN APAC now has approximately USD$19 million in fees, further strengthening our ability to serve clients seamlessly across the US, EMEA and APAC."

Honner Founder Philippa Honner said joining FINN was an exciting next step for the Honner team and the agency's clients.

"Joining forces with FINN gives us an incredible platform to progress our ambitions to be the leading marketing and communications agency supporting corporate and financial brands across APAC," Philippa Honner said. "We look forward to working closely with our FINN colleagues across the region and spending time with our clients to demonstrate the impact of tailored communications strategies across complex APAC markets."

Ryan Barr, FINN Global Financial Services Practice Lead, said the firm continues to see strong opportunities across traditional banking and asset management, alongside rapid growth in fintech, private markets, and the digitization of financial infrastructure across APAC.

"Honner is a natural fit for FINN. Their leading position in Australia, together with our established presence across Singapore, Hong Kong, Greater China and the broader region, strengthens our ability to support clients wherever they need us most," Barr added, "I've had the pleasure of getting to know Philippa, and she is the kind of trusted, senior counsel that defines our approach globally. She adds further depth to the integrated marketing and communications services we provide to clients around the world."

ABOUT HONNER

Established in Sydney in 1997, Honner is a specialist PR, marketing and communications consultancy focused on the corporate, financial services and new economy sectors. Today, the firm supports more than 50 clients across the Asia-Pacific region, including leading asset managers, superfunds, consultants, banks and digital asset platforms. Collectively, Honner's clients manage over AUD $10 trillion in investment capital across public and private markets. Honner is a member of two global agency networks – PROI Worldwide and Global Communication Partners (GCP). More information: www.honner.com.au

ABOUT FINN PARTNERS

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about US $24 million in fees to almost US $200 million in fees during the past 15 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, PRovoke Media's 100 Best Agencies in the U.S., 60 Best Agencies in Europe, and Midsize Agency of the Year in 2022, the full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,300 professionals across 37 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top-tier agencies worldwide through its membership in the global network PROI.

Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Bangalore, Bangkok, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Madison, Wisc., Manila, Melbourne, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Sydney, Vancouver, Washington D.C. and Yangon. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram at @finnpartners.

Notes:

* Source: The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) at December 2025

** Australia's Super Members Council

SOURCE Finn Partners, Inc.