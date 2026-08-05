FINN Partners Names Udit Joshi to Lead Expanded Hyderabad Operation

Appointment strengthens the agency's ability to support Hyderabad Global Capability Centers as it becomes an increasingly important bridge between India's scientific talent and the U.S. health innovation system

NEW YORK and HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners, a global integrated marketing and communications consultancy, has appointed Udit Joshi, Partner, to lead its Hyderabad office, expanding the agency's presence in one of India's most important centers for health, technology and global business innovation.

The investment reflects Hyderabad's growing importance to multinational companies establishing and expanding Global Capability Centers (GCC), particularly in pharmaceuticals, life sciences, medtech, digital health, artificial intelligence and enterprise technology.

"Udit understands how communications can turn innovation into understanding, adoption, and business growth," said Aman Gupta, managing partner, FINN Asia Health Lead and founder of SPAG/FINN.

Hyderabad brings together one of India's most established pharmaceutical and life sciences ecosystems with a substantial technology and engineering workforce. Telangana is also home to numerous pharmaceutical facilities serving regulated international markets, including the United States. That experience creates a direct connection between Hyderabad's scientific and manufacturing capabilities and the quality, regulatory and commercial requirements of the U.S. health innovation system.

"Hyderabad is becoming one of the places where the future of global health innovation is being built," adds Gupta. "Its combination of pharmaceutical science, medical technology, data, engineering and artificial intelligence platforms gives the city the ability to contribute across the global innovation continuum, from research and development to manufacturing, digital platforms and patient care."

India's GCCs are also evolving rapidly. Once viewed primarily as operational support centers, they are increasingly leading global research and development, product innovation, data science, digital engineering, and enterprise transformation.

"As their mandates expand, reputation and communications become strategic business capabilities. GCCs must compete for specialized talent, strengthen employer brands, elevate executives, engage policymakers and industry stakeholders, and demonstrate their contribution to global headquarters," shared Udit Joshi, Partner.

For health innovation companies, the communications challenge is especially complex. Innovation developed or advanced in Hyderabad must be understood by investors, regulators, business partners, clinicians, health systems and patients in the United States and other international markets.

FINN Partners' expanded Hyderabad operation will support organizations through an integrated offering spanning corporate communications, executive positioning, employer branding, public affairs, digital engagement, thought leadership and stakeholder advocacy.

The office will also connect clients with FINN Partners' health, technology and corporate communications expertise across India, the United States and the agency's international network of 37 offices.

"Hyderabad has the scientific depth, technology talent, and ambition to become an even more consequential global innovation center," adds Joshi. "The opportunity is not simply to tell the story of the city's growth. It is to help the organizations investing here earn trust, attract exceptional people, demonstrate their strategic value, and connect Indian innovation with global opportunity."

About FINN Partners

FINN Partners is a global integrated marketing & communications consultancy with more than 1,300 professionals and 37+ offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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