Fintel Connect Releases 2026 Cost Per Acquisition Guide to Affiliate Customer Growth in Financial Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintel Connect, financial services' only dedicated affiliate marketing platform, network, and agency has released its latest industry resource: the 2026 Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) Guide to Affiliate Customer Growth in Financial Services. The report delivers benchmarks, strategy, and market intelligence across the U.S. and Canada, equipping financial brands to respond to rapidly shifting acquisition costs shaped by AI-driven discovery, evolving affiliate strategies, and rising placement competition.

The only financial affiliate benchmark and industry insights report.

"Today, if affiliate partnerships aren't part of your acquisition strategy, you're leaving growth on the table," says Danielle Lauzon, SVP of Commercial Strategy at Fintel Connect.

Drawing on proprietary benchmarks from thousands of financial affiliate campaigns, the guide moves beyond the question brands ask most often, what are others paying for CPA, to the one that matters more: what business outcome are they actually optimizing for.

"Most financial brands treat CPA as a number to manage, often trying to push it as low as possible," says Fintel Connect CEO Nicky Senyard. "The ones that outperform treat it as a signal to learn from. The difference comes down to clarity: knowing what a high-quality customer looks like, defining it together with your partners, and being prepared to pay appropriately for that quality."

Key Highlights of the 2026 CPA Guide:

Benchmark acquisition costs against U.S. and Canadian data across banking, investing, lending, business, and insurance products

Understand how AI-driven discovery (GEO/AEO) is reshaping affiliate visibility and CPA

Establish the critical foundation for a high-performing affiliate program

Apply the three principles top brands use to sustain CPA performance over time

Learn the five most common CPA mistakes limiting brand growth

The guide is intended for marketing executives and leaders, acquisition and growth teams, and affiliate program managers seeking a clearer view of what's driving acquisition costs and how leading brands are responding.

Access the full report here.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is the leading all-in-one affiliate marketing platform, network, and agency exclusively for financial services. The company drives scalable net new growth for the modern bank, credit union, fintech, and insurer through its specialized tools, expert support, and deep experience in regulated environments. Fintel Connect proudly partners with thousands of targeted high-quality traffic sources and powers the affiliate programs of 100+ leading financial institutions, including Grasshopper, Scotiabank, and BMO.

Media Contact:

Hanna Dandanell

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SOURCE Fintel Connect