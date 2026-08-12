FinThrive's AI-Powered Fusion® Platform Earns Gold Stevie® Award for Healthcare Technology Innovation

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc., a leading healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, today announced it has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the Technical Innovation of the Year – Hospitals & Health Systems category in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

For more than 20 years, the Stevie Awards have been touted as the world's premier business awards – the newest program sets a global benchmark for technology achievement.

The award recognizes FinThrive Fusion®, the company's first‑of‑its‑kind AI‑powered data intelligence platform designed to unify and optimize the entire healthcare revenue cycle, enabling predictive insights, intelligent automation and autonomous workflows. By transforming disconnected healthcare data into intelligence, Fusion helps organizations prevent denials, billing errors and revenue leakage.

"Innovation matters only when it delivers meaningful outcomes for healthcare providers," said Hemant Goel, President and CEO, FinThrive. "We're honored that the Stevie Awards recognized FinThrive Fusion and our commitment to helping hospitals and health systems harness AI and connected data to strengthen financial performance, improve operational efficiency and better serve patients."

Today, FinThrive supports healthcare organizations in all 50 states, processes more than 200 million claims annually and helps manage more than $1.4 trillion in healthcare revenue. Three out of five U.S. hospitals and health systems rely on FinThrive solutions to navigate today's complex reimbursement environment.

More than 180 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees.

About FinThrive

FinThrive is a healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) technology company that helps healthcare organizations maximize revenue, reduce costs and accelerate cash flow through a unified, intelligent platform. At the core is FinThrive Fusion, the industry's first data intelligence platform built specifically for healthcare revenue operations. Powered by Fusion, FinThrive's AI transforms complex, manual revenue cycle tasks into streamlined, autonomous workflows. It unifies data across the enterprise while supporting regulatory compliance. As one of the most advanced SaaS platforms in healthcare, FinThrive delivers a connected, holistic approach to revenue optimization. FinThrive's solutions span patient access, charge integrity, claims and contract management, insurance discovery, automation, analytics and education, enabling organizations to manage performance across the front, middle and back office with greater visibility and control. Learn more at FinThrive.com.

SOURCE FinThrive, Inc.