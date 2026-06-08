FinThrive Showcases Community Advantage with $4.8M Annual Value Delivered at Summit Healthcare

Proven RCM platform powered by FinThrive Fusion®, combining AI and enterprise technology, drives measurable ROI and supports RCM vendor consolidation for community hospitals

PLANO, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc., a leading healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, today highlighted the measurable impact of FinThrive Community Advantage – delivering more than $4.8M in annualized value and positioning for up to $11M in expected three-year ROI at Summit Healthcare. Purpose-built for community health systems and rural hospitals, Community Advantage helps reduce costs, improve reimbursement performance, and sustain access to care in an increasingly volatile healthcare environment.

"What defines our partnership with FinThrive is not just technology – it's execution and accountability when it matters most," said Kathleen Quill Noyes, Senior Director, Revenue Cycle, at Summit Healthcare. "In the face of significant industry disruption, their team helped us stabilize critical front-end operations, modernize patient access, and avoid substantial revenue loss. That partnership has since evolved into a strategic driver of measurable performance improvement, delivering more than $4.8M in annualized value across patient collections, insurance reimbursement, and cost-to-collect reductions, while positioning our organization for $6.7M–$11M in total expected ROI over the next three years."

These operational and financial improvements are increasingly critical as rural providers work to preserve access to care in underserved communities.

Rural hospitals continue to face mounting financial pressure from rising costs, workforce shortages, and evolving reimbursement dynamics, with many operating on margins of just 1–2%. At the same time, new federal initiatives – including the $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) – are prioritizing technology-driven transformation and measurable outcomes, requiring health systems to demonstrate both operational performance and long-term sustainability.

"Rural hospitals need solutions that deliver real operational and financial impact," said Evan Goad, FinThrive's Chief Growth Officer. "Community Advantage is built to strengthen performance today, while creating a foundation for long-term sustainability. As healthcare leaders face increasing pressure to demonstrate outcomes, the ability to improve performance across access, reimbursement, and cost-to-collect is essential."

The outcomes achieved at Summit Healthcare are driven by a tightly integrated operating model that combines automation, workflow optimization, and vendor consolidation.

Community Advantage delivers these results through:

AI-driven automation that reduces denials and accelerates reimbursement by improving data accuracy across the revenue cycle

by improving data accuracy across the revenue cycle Enhanced patient access and financial engagement workflows that improve upfront collections and reduce downstream revenue leakage

that improve upfront collections and reduce downstream revenue leakage Vendor consolidation through a single integrated platform, lowering cost-to-collect while improving operational efficiency

By aligning front-end accuracy, mid-cycle efficiency, and back-end recovery, Community Advantage helps hospitals improve reimbursement outcomes while lowering operational complexity.

These capabilities translate into sustained improvements across key revenue cycle metrics.

At Summit Healthcare, this includes:

93.5% clean claim rate , improving first-pass yield and reducing rework

, improving first-pass yield and reducing rework 1.2% payer rejection rate , minimizing delays and accelerating cash flow

, minimizing delays and accelerating cash flow Expanded insurance discovery, enabling identification of previously unknown coverage and reducing avoidable bad debt

These results demonstrate how improvements in front-end accuracy and coverage visibility can strengthen financial stability for rural healthcare organizations operating on narrow margins.

Community Advantage is powered by FinThrive Fusion®, a data intelligence platform that unifies revenue cycle data into a connected foundation for AI-driven workflows and decision-making. By connecting disparate systems and standardizing data across workflows, Fusion enables faster insights, improved execution, and scalable operational improvements.

By addressing key drivers of revenue loss – including denials, underpayments, and coverage gaps – Community Advantage helps hospitals improve reimbursement accuracy, accelerate cash flow, and reduce cost-to-collect. With faster time-to-value and measurable ROI, the platform enables rural hospitals to strengthen financial stability while navigating increasing reimbursement and coverage complexity.

FinThrive will showcase how Community Advantage is helping rural hospitals improve financial stability and operational resilience through expert-led discussions and demonstrations at booth #249 at HFMA's 2026 Annual Conference.

About FinThrive

FinThrive is a healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) technology company that helps healthcare organizations maximize revenue, reduce costs, and accelerate cash flow through a unified, intelligent platform. At the core is FinThrive Fusion, the industry's first data intelligence platform built specifically for healthcare revenue operations. Powered by Fusion, FinThrive's AI transforms complex, manual revenue cycle tasks into streamlined, autonomous workflows. It unifies data across the enterprise while supporting regulatory compliance. As one of the most advanced SaaS platforms in healthcare, FinThrive delivers a connected, holistic approach to revenue optimization. FinThrive's solutions address patient access, charge integrity, claims and contract management, automation, analytics, and education. Today, three out of five U.S. hospitals and health systems trust FinThrive to improve financial performance and operate more efficiently. Learn more at FinThrive.com.

SOURCE FinThrive, Inc.