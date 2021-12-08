Fire Protection Systems Market in India to Grow by USD 1.43 Bn | Implementation of Unified Building Codes to Drive Growth | Technavio

The fire protection systems market in India is expected to grow by USD 1.43 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%. The market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.12%.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The market has been segmented by end-user (commercial, industrial, government and institutional, and others) and type (fire suppression, fire response, fire detection, and fire analysis).

By end-user, the commercial segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Key Vendor Offerings

The offerings of some of the key vendors of the fire protection systems market in India are mentioned below:

ABC Fire India: The company offers fire protection products such as fire extinguishers, fire alarm, fire hydrants and fire blankets.

Carrier Global Corp.: The company offers fire devices, fire panels, and fire software, including DM2080BI-N, ACA-BI20-100 and FHSD8100-02.

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers Foam mist extinguisher, wet chemical based portable fire extinguisher, Co2 based fire extinguisher and watermist based trolley mounted fire extinguishers.

Fireaway Inc.: The company offers fire protection system products under the Statx brand.

The company offers fire protection system products under the Statx brand. NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers fire protection products, including fire hoses, fire pumps, valves, sprinklers system and cabinates.

Notes:

The fire protection systems market in India is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented because of the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

because of the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The report offers information on several market vendors. Some of these vendors are ABC Fire India, Carrier Global Corp., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fireaway Inc., NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Fire and Safety Ltd., SafeGuard Industries, Safepro Fire Services Pvt. Ltd, Safex Fire Services Ltd, and Usha Fire Safety Equipments Pvt. Ltd

Fire Protection Systems Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.12 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABC Fire India, Carrier Global Corp., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fireaway Inc., NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Fire and Safety Ltd., SafeGuard Industries, Safepro Fire Services Pvt. Ltd, Safex Fire Services Ltd, and Usha Fire Safety Equipments Pvt. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

