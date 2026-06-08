Fire Pump Market to Reach US$ 757.7 Mn by 2033 Driven by Fire Safety Compliance and Infrastructure Expansion - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fire pump market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$ 591.5 million in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 757.7 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 3.6% in the coming years. This expansion is driven by stricter fire-safety regulations, rapid urbanization, and increasing investments in critical infrastructure projects across both developed and emerging economies. Fire pumps serve as a vital component of fire protection systems, supplying water to sprinkler networks, hydrants, and standpipe systems during emergencies.

Growth of Commercial Infrastructure and High-Rise Construction

The rapid expansion of commercial infrastructure and high-rise construction projects is creating strong demand for fire pump systems worldwide. Governments and private developers are investing heavily in office complexes, hospitals, shopping malls, airports, metro networks, hotels, and mixed-use developments to support growing urban populations and economic activity. Fire pumps are a mandatory component in these facilities, ensuring adequate water pressure for sprinkler and hydrant systems during emergencies.

Large-scale infrastructure programs across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and North America continue to drive installation volumes. For instance, expanding airport networks, smart city developments, and metro rail projects require robust fire protection systems that comply with increasingly stringent building codes. Fire pumps play a central role in safeguarding these assets by maintaining uninterrupted water flow under emergency conditions.

Free Sample Now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11986

Beyond commercial buildings, the trend extends to residential skyscrapers and mixed-use developments, where compliance with modern fire-safety standards is becoming increasingly important. As urbanization accelerates, particularly across Asia Pacific, demand for reliable fire pump systems is expected to remain strong, creating long-term opportunities for equipment suppliers and system integrators.

Key Highlights

The global fire pump market is projected to grow from US$ 591.5 million in 2026 to US$ 757.7 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Rising investments in commercial buildings, airports, metro networks, data centers, and industrial facilities continue to drive demand for advanced fire pump systems worldwide.

Technological advancements, including IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive maintenance, and smart controllers, are transforming fire protection infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market with a 49.8% revenue share in 2026 and remain the fastest-growing regional market through 2033.

Horizontal split-case pumps are projected to lead the product segment with approximately 40% market share, supported by their reliability and suitability for high-flow applications.

Digitalization and Smart Fire Protection Systems Gain Momentum

Technological advancement is becoming a major driver of the fire pump market as facility owners increasingly prioritize system reliability, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency. Modern fire pumps now feature integrated sensors, cloud connectivity, intelligent controllers, and real-time monitoring platforms that allow operators to track system performance remotely.

The shift toward smart buildings and connected infrastructure accelerated throughout 2024 and 2025, increasing demand for digitally enabled fire protection systems. Facility managers can now monitor pressure levels, flow rates, vibration patterns, and pump temperatures in real time, reducing downtime and ensuring compliance with regulatory inspection requirements.

Advanced analytics and automated diagnostics help identify component wear before failures occur, lowering maintenance costs and extending equipment lifespan. This capability is particularly valuable in large facilities such as airports, data centers, logistics hubs, and industrial complexes, where uninterrupted fire protection is essential.

Manufacturers are also introducing intelligent fire pump controllers capable of automated testing, event logging, and seamless integration with building management systems. These innovations support sustainability goals by improving energy efficiency while enhancing emergency preparedness.

Request Customization: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/11986

Key Highlight: Launch of Smart Skid Mounted Fire Pump Set by KBL (2026)

A standout development in 2026 was the launch of the Smart Skid Mounted Fire Pump Set by Kirloskar Brothers (KBL), an integrated fire protection solution designed to improve operational efficiency, installation flexibility, and remote monitoring. The system was inaugurated by Ms Madhuritai Misal, Hon. Minister of State for Urban Development, Government of Maharashtra.

The solution is a factory-tested, pre-packaged fire pump system combining FM/UL-certified motor and engine pump sets with IoT-enabled remote monitoring. It is built around KBL's KirloSmart™ Fire platform, which enables real-time tracking of pump performance and supports predictive maintenance and proactive servicing to reduce downtime.

The system is designed for installation efficiency through a plug-and-play skid-mounted configuration, reducing the need for extensive civil foundations and specialized on-site labour, thereby lowering installation time and project costs. It is also suitable for both new installations and retrofit upgrades in space-constrained environments.

This development reflects the fire pump market's ongoing shift toward IoT-enabled, digitally monitored fire protection systems that improve reliability, enable predictive maintenance, and enhance lifecycle efficiency across infrastructure applications.

Segmentation Insights: Horizontal Split-Case Dominates While Vertical Turbine Pumps Accelerate Future Growth

The horizontal split-case segment is expected to lead the fire pump market, accounting for approximately 40% of total revenue, driven by its high reliability, ease of maintenance, and strong performance in high-flow commercial and industrial applications. These pumps remain the preferred choice for sprinkler and hydrant systems across large facilities. Meanwhile, the vertical turbine segment is projected to be the fastest-growing product type through 2033, supported by rising demand from industrial plants, energy facilities, and infrastructure projects requiring deep-well and high-capacity water sourcing. Growing investments in industrial corridors, high-rise developments, and critical infrastructure continue to strengthen demand for advanced vertical turbine fire pumps worldwide.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads While Infrastructure Modernization Accelerates Across Markets

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the fire pump market, accounting for approximately 49.8% of global revenue. The region's leadership is supported by rapid urbanization, expanding industrialization, and significant investments in commercial, residential, and public infrastructure. China remains the largest market due to extensive construction activity and industrial expansion, while India continues to benefit from infrastructure development programs, smart city initiatives, and growing enforcement of fire-safety regulations.

Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing region through 2033. Rising investments in airports, metro networks, industrial corridors, manufacturing facilities, and high-rise developments continue to create substantial demand for advanced fire protection systems.

North America remains a key market driven by stringent fire-safety standards and widespread adoption across commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities. The United States leads regional demand through continued investments in healthcare facilities, airports, data centers, and infrastructure modernization projects.

Europe follows with stable growth supported by strict regulatory compliance requirements, infrastructure upgrades, and increasing deployment of advanced fire protection technologies across commercial and industrial sectors.

Buy Now the Detailed Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11986

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Pentair, Xylem Inc., Grundfos, Flowserve Corporation, and Sulzer Ltd.

Pentair continues to expand its fire protection portfolio through investments in energy-efficient pump technologies and smart monitoring capabilities designed for commercial and industrial facilities.

Xylem focuses on digital innovation, integrating advanced controls, predictive maintenance features, and connected monitoring systems into its fire pump solutions to improve operational reliability.

Grundfos invests heavily in intelligent fire protection technologies, emphasizing cloud-connected systems, automated testing functions, and energy-efficient electric motor-driven pumps.

Flowserve leverages its extensive industrial presence to strengthen adoption across critical infrastructure, energy facilities, and large commercial projects requiring high-capacity fire protection systems.

Business strategies across the market increasingly emphasize digitalization, regulatory compliance, energy efficiency, and product customization.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Horizontal Split Case

Vertical Split Case

Vertical in Line

Vertical Turbine

End Suction

Others

By Source Type

Diesel Engine

Electric Motor

Steam

Hybrid

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Get More Insights — Related Industrial Automation Market Reports:

North America Fire Pump Market Segmented by Horizontal Split Case, Vertical Split Case, Vertical In-Line, Vertical Turbine and End-Suction Type have Rating such as Up to 500 gpm, 500 to 1,000 gpm, 1000 to 1,500 gpm and Above 1,500 gpm



Pumps Market By Product Type (Centrifugal Pumps, Positive Displacement Pumps), Operation Mode (Electrical, Mechanical), End-user Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Management, Mining, Agriculture, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Others), and Regional Analysis for 2025 – 2032

Fire Fighting Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Pumper Trucks, Aerial Ladder Trucks, Rescue Trucks), by Propulsion (ICE, Hybrid, Battery Electric, Fuel-cell Electric), Application (Residential and Commercial), and Regional Analysis for 2025 – 2032

Decanter Centrifuge Market by Product Type (Two‑Phase Decanter Centrifuge, Three‑Phase Decanter Centrifuge, Others), Application (Chemical & Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, Others), Design, and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

U.S. Fire Sprinklers Market by Product Type (Wet Pipe Fire Sprinkler, Dry Pipe Fire Sprinkler, Pre-action Sprinkler System, Deluge Sprinkler System, Others) and Application (Commercial Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Residential, Institutional.), and Regional Analysis for 2026 - 2033

Spinning Machine Market by Machine Type (Ring Spinning, Rotor Spinning, Others), Fiber Type (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Fiber, Blended Fiber), Industry (Apparel & Fashion Industry, Home Textiles, Industrial Textiles, Miscellaneous), and Region Analysis for 2026 to 2033

Special Purpose Machines Market by Product Type (Metalworking Machines, Parts and Accessories), Application (Automotive, Fabrication and Industrial Machinery), End-user (OEMs, Machine Shops), and Regional Analysis, 2026 – 2033

Motor Bearings Market by Bearing Type (Ball Bearings, Roller Bearings, Plain / Sliding Bearings, Specialty / Coated Bearings), Bearing Size (Small, Medium, Large), Material Type (Steel Bearings, Hybrid Bearings, Full Ceramic Bearings), Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing & General Industry, HVAC & Building Systems, Power Generation & Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Mining & Heavy Equipment, Aerospace & Marine, Food & Pharmaceuticals), and Region Analysis for 2026 to 2033

Paper Machine Systems Market by Machine Type (Fourdrinier Machines, Twin-wire Machines, Cylinder Machines, Multi-ply Machines), Product Type (Packaging Paper, Printing and Writing Paper, Others), End-User (Pulp and Paper Mills, Others), and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

Grout Pump Market by Product Type (Piston Grout Pumps, Plunger Grout Pumps, Diaphragm Grout Pumps, Peristaltic Grout Pumps), Power Source (Electric, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Diesel), Application (Soil Stabilization, Foundation Reinforcement, Tunnel Construction, Concrete Repair, Dam & Bridge Construction, Waterproofing), and Regional Analysis for 2026-2033

About Persistence Market Research :

At Persistence Market Research, we are pioneers in Market Research and Consulting, bringing you the most dynamic insights into market trends, consumer behaviours, and competitive intelligence! For over a decade, we've been at the forefront of delivering game-changing analytics and research that drive businesses toward growth.

Our extensive market report database is a go-to resource for Fortune 500 companies, savvy business investors, media and entertainment channels, and academic institutions, empowering them to navigate the global and regional business landscape with confidence. With thousands of statistics and in-depth analyses covering over 20 diverse industries across 25 major countries, we provide the insights you need to succeed in today's competitive environment.

Contact

Ankush Nikam

Persistence Market Research

Second Floor, 150 Fleet Street, London, EC4A 2DQ

+44 203-837-5656

United Kingdom

USA Phone - +1 646-878-6329

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.