Algae Oil Market to Reach US$3.4 Bn by 2033 Driven by Sustainable Nutrition and Biofuel Innovation - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global algae oil market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$2.6 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$3.4 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 3.9% in the coming years. This expansion is supported by increasing demand for sustainable algae oil production across nutraceuticals, biofuels, and cosmetics. Rising consumer preference for plant-based omega-3 alternatives is strengthening the adoption of algae-derived DHA in dietary supplements and functional foods, while government support for renewable fuels is creating new opportunities in bioenergy.

Food Grade Leads Revenue Today While Fuel Grade Records the Fastest Growth

Food grade algae oil remains the largest grade segment, accounting for approximately 40% of total market revenue. Demand continues to rise across dietary supplements, infant nutrition, fortified foods, and functional beverages as consumers increasingly seek vegan, clean-label alternatives to conventional fish oil. Regulatory approvals for algae-derived DHA in major markets have further strengthened commercial adoption, while food manufacturers continue expanding fortified product portfolios to meet growing health and wellness trends.

Continuous improvements in algae cultivation systems, extraction technologies, and product purity have reinforced food grade algae oil as the preferred option for manufacturers focused on premium nutritional ingredients. The combination of sustainable sourcing, contaminant-free production, and reliable omega-3 content continues to support its widespread use across the global nutrition industry.

Fuel grade algae oil is projected to be the fastest-growing grade segment through 2033. Rather than serving only specialty biofuel projects, algae-derived oils are increasingly being evaluated for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), marine fuels, and renewable diesel applications as governments intensify decarbonization initiatives. Investments in pilot-scale algae cultivation facilities and next-generation refining technologies are gradually improving commercial feasibility.

This trend is particularly evident among countries implementing low-carbon transportation policies and sustainable fuel blending mandates. Public and private sector investments are helping accelerate algae-based fuel research, supporting long-term commercialization while reducing dependence on fossil-based energy sources.

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Key Highlights

The global algae oil market is projected to grow from US$2.6 billion in 2026 to US$3.4 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Food grade algae oil is expected to lead the market with approximately 40% share, while fuel grade algae oil is projected to be the fastest-growing segment through 2033.

North America is projected to remain the largest regional market with approximately 36% share in 2026, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2033, driven by biotechnology investments and expanding renewable energy initiatives.

Biofuels Are Emerging as the Next Major Driver of Algae Oil Demand

Consumer awareness regarding cardiovascular health, cognitive development, and preventive nutrition continues to drive demand for algae-derived DHA and EPA ingredients. The growing vegan population and sustainability concerns associated with fish-derived omega-3 oils have further strengthened the position of algae oil across nutraceutical formulations. Manufacturers are also expanding algae-based gummies, capsules, and fortified foods to address evolving consumer preferences for plant-based nutrition.

The global transition toward carbon-neutral energy systems is accelerating investment in algae-based biofuels due to their high lipid content, carbon capture potential, and compatibility with sustainable aviation fuel production. Governments, research institutions, and energy companies are expanding pilot projects designed to improve algae cultivation efficiency and reduce production costs for renewable fuel applications.

Biofuel development is increasingly intersecting with broader climate strategies, renewable energy investments, and circular bioeconomy initiatives. As commercialization advances, algae oil demand is expected to expand well beyond nutrition into transportation, aviation, and industrial energy markets. This shift will increasingly influence long-term market competitiveness, encouraging producers to prioritize scalable cultivation systems, higher lipid productivity, and more efficient downstream processing technologies.

North America Maintains Market Leadership While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America is expected to account for approximately 36% of the global algae oil market, making it the largest regional market.

Its leadership is supported by advanced biotechnology infrastructure, strong nutraceutical demand, and early commercialization of algae-derived omega-3 ingredients across the United States and Canada. Growing consumer awareness of plant-based nutrition, widespread regulatory acceptance of algae-derived DHA, and expanding investment in renewable fuel technologies continue to strengthen regional market leadership. Federal support for clean energy programs and sustainable aviation fuel research is also contributing to broader algae oil adoption across multiple industries.

Asia Pacific is projected to deliver the fastest growth through 2033, driven by expanding biotechnology capabilities, increasing manufacturing capacity, and rising consumer demand.

China continues investing heavily in algae cultivation, renewable fuels, and biotechnology infrastructure, supporting both production capacity and domestic consumption. India is witnessing growing demand for plant-based nutrition products alongside increasing investments in sustainable food innovation, while Japan is expanding applications for algae-derived ingredients across cosmetics, functional nutrition, and marine biotechnology.

Asia Pacific's expansion is supported by multiple growth drivers operating simultaneously, including government-backed biotechnology initiatives, renewable energy programs, rising health awareness, and expanding industrial applications. This diversified growth foundation is expected to support sustained long-term development across both nutritional and biofuel markets.

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Key Highlight: dsm-firmenich Launches Veramaris® O3 Max Pure at Petfood Forum 2026

A standout development in the algae oil market was dsm-firmenich's launch of Veramaris® O3 Max Pure in April 2026. The company introduced what it describes as the world's first microalgal oil delivering the same natural 3:2 EPA:DHA omega-3 ratio as high-quality fish oil. Developed for the pet food industry, the product provides manufacturers with a seamless alternative to fish oil while maintaining formulation integrity and on-pack label claims.

Veramaris® O3 Max Pure is a natural, non-GMO, vegan omega-3 solution produced through closed-system microalgae fermentation. It provides a single, consistent, contaminant-free source of both EPA and DHA, while offering enhanced traceability, sustainability, and supply reliability compared with conventional fish oil. The controlled fermentation process also enables standardized quality and supports greater regulatory confidence for pet food manufacturers.

The launch addresses key industry challenges associated with traditional fish oil, including supply volatility, fluctuating costs, inconsistent EPA:DHA ratios, and sustainability concerns related to marine sourcing. According to dsm-firmenich, the product offers a stable year-round supply, predictable costs, and a renewable source of omega-3 ingredients that aligns with growing consumer demand for sustainable, science-backed pet nutrition. The company showcased the innovation at Petfood Forum 2026, alongside its broader portfolio of pet nutrition solutions.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include DSM-Firmenich, Cargill, Corbion, ADM, and Cyanotech Corporation.

DSM-Firmenich continues expanding its portfolio of algae-derived nutritional ingredients through biotechnology innovation and strategic partnerships focused on sustainable omega-3 production.

Cargill is strengthening its plant-based nutrition portfolio by expanding sustainable ingredient sourcing and investing in alternative protein and algae-based nutrition solutions.

Corbion continues investing in algae cultivation technologies and high-purity omega-3 production to support growing demand from food, feed, and nutraceutical industries.

ADM is expanding its health and wellness ingredient portfolio by strengthening capabilities in plant-based nutrition and sustainable specialty oils through innovation and strategic collaborations.

Across the market, companies are prioritizing biotechnology innovation, production scale expansion, strategic partnerships, strain optimization, and sustainable manufacturing technologies to improve cost competitiveness while meeting growing global demand for plant-based omega-3 ingredients and renewable algae-based products.

Market Segmentation

By Grade

Fuel Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Cosmetic Grade

By Application

Biofuels

Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

By Source

Microalgae

Macroalgae

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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