Firebird Opens the Region's Largest AI Factory and Announces Global Expansion

Firebird launches one of the world's fastest-deployed NVIDIA DSX AI factories, accelerating its global expansion across emerging markets.

NVIDIA's investment will accelerate Firebird's expansion of AI infrastructure across emerging markets.

Firebird's three-phase expansion in Armenia plans to deploy NVIDIA Vera Rubin and Blackwell platforms with more than 70,000 NVIDIA GPUs.

Firebird's global AI infrastructure pipeline is expected to reach 2 gigawatts by year end 2028 across Armenia, Kazakhstan, and additional frontier markets.

HRAZDAN, Aremenia, Aug. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebird today officially launched the largest NVIDIA DSX AI factory in the region, marking the operational debut of its global AI infrastructure platform and establishing Armenia as a new strategic hub for artificial intelligence computing.

Firebird AI Factory Grand Opening Speakers

The official inauguration marked a defining milestone for both Firebird and the future of AI infrastructure in the region. The event featured remarks from Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang, NVIDIA Vice President of Physical AI Simulation Rev Lebaredian, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim, U.S. Embassy in Armenia David Allen, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev, alongside senior government officials, international ambassadors, global technology executives, academic leaders, investors, and strategic industry partners. The participation of such distinguished leaders underscored the international significance of the project and reinforced the growing recognition of AI infrastructure as one of the defining strategic assets of the global economy.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan commented: "Exactly one year after signing the U.S. - Armenia Memorandum of Understanding on AI and technology cooperation with President Donald Trump, we are now seeing this major achievement."

Firebird also announced that NVIDIA intends to invest in the company, following an earlier investment by CoreWeave this year. These investments will help Firebird expand its global infrastructure and operational footprint, and support its efforts to establish the largest and most advanced compute clusters across frontier markets.

Building on this foundation, the Firebird Armenian AI factory announced a roadmap to scale beyond 70,000 NVIDIA Rubin and Blackwell GPUs by the end of 2027, expanding the platform to 300 megawatts of AI infrastructure capacity and positioning the project among Europe's largest AI infrastructure platforms and one of the world's most significant AI computing hubs. Built using the NVIDIA DSX AI Factory reference design and interconnected with NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, Firebird's AI factory is designed to improve the economics of AI infrastructure - supporting up to 40% more GPUs within the same footprint, and maximizing the value of each megawatt.

Firebird's expansion strategy already extends beyond Armenia. Kazakhstan has become the company's second market, where Firebird has secured 125 megawatts of AI infrastructure capacity at Data Center Valley, supported by the necessary approvals from the Government of Kazakhstan and export authorization from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). Together with several additional frontier markets currently under development, Firebird is targeting two gigawatts of AI infrastructure capacity by the end of 2028, establishing itself as one of the world's fastest-growing AI infrastructure networks.

"As AI becomes foundational infrastructure for every modern economy, countries need trusted partners who can deliver secure, scalable AI platforms fast, " said Razmig Hovaghimian, Co-Founder and CEO of Firebird. "Firebird combines proven execution, deep partnerships with NVIDIA and leading infrastructure providers, U.S. regulatory expertise, and a growing international pipeline. Within two years, we expect our global AI infrastructure platform to reach about 2 GWs of capacity, enabling frontier markets to participate directly in the global AI economy."

"Just over six months ago, this was an empty construction site. Today, it is the region's largest operational AI factory and the foundation of one of Europe's most ambitious AI infrastructure programs," said Alexander Yesayan, Co-Founder of Firebird. Going from breaking ground to operational readiness in such a short timeframe demonstrates Firebird's ability to deliver world-class AI infrastructure at unprecedented speed. With a roadmap to scale beyond 70,000 NVIDIA Rubin and Blackwell GPUs, Armenia is rapidly emerging as one of Europe's most important AI computing destinations and a strategic hub for the global AI economy."

"AI factories are the infrastructure nations need to create intelligence, drive economic growth and compete in the age of AI," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

"Together with Firebird, we are building AI infrastructure across Armenia and Kazakhstan that will give researchers, startups and industries the computing foundation to develop AI at home, attract innovators from around the world and participate in the global AI economy."

With the launch of its first AI factory, Firebird moves from vision to execution, establishing the foundation of a global AI infrastructure platform spanning multiple countries and continents. As demand for sovereign AI infrastructure accelerates worldwide, the company is positioned to help countries and enterprises build the computing capacity that will power the next generation of innovation.

"The future of AI will be shaped by organizations and countries that can turn vision into capability," said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies. "Firebird is demonstrating what's possible by creating an AI factory in Armenia that expands the infrastructure needed to develop and deploy AI locally. Built on Dell Technologies infrastructure, this AI factory delivers the foundation for sovereign AI adoption and creates new opportunities for innovation, research and economic growth across the region."

Firebird also announced Perplexity as one of its first customers. Perplexity will access Firebird's high-performance AI infrastructure to support its answer engine and AI-powered digital coworker platform. This collaboration represents an important step in attracting leading AI-native companies to Armenia and strengthening the country's growing technology and startup ecosystem.

SOURCE Firebird