Firebird and U.S. Government Announce Phase 2 of Armenia AI Megaproject, Scaling it to $4 Billion and 50,000 GPU in 2026

YEREVAN, Armenia, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebird, a U.S.-based AI cloud and infrastructure company, announced Phase Two of its AI supercomputing megaproject, securing U.S. export licensing and regulatory approvals for the sale and delivery of an additional 41,000 NVIDIA GB300 graphics processing units (GPUs) to Armenia.

The expanded cluster marks a major milestone, positioning Armenia as home to one of the world's top five largest AI GPU clusters, with the $4 billion USD project representing one of the most significant technology-driven capital investments in the country's history.

Firebird and U.S. Government Announce Phase 2 of $4 Billion AI Megaproject in Armenia

The announcement was made during an official visit to Yerevan by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who disclosed the details at a press briefing alongside the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Rev Lebaredian, Vice President of Omniverse and Simulation Technology at NVIDIA, and Firebird co-founders Razmig Hovaghimian and Alexander Yesayan.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan commented: "I am pleased to note that the Memorandum signed between Armenia and the United States on August 8 in the areas of semiconductors and artificial intelligence will bring to life the megaproject by Firebird to build an artificial intelligence factory and a data center in Armenia. I hope that close and transparent cooperation established between Armenia and the United States in the high-tech sector will allow us to further develop and strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between Armenian and U.S. companies."

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said: "Today marks a new beginning for cooperation between Armenia and the United States. The Prime Minister mentioned this incredible tech deal: the United States proudly approved this wonderful technical agreement for NVIDIA. This means new markets and new jobs, both for the American workforce and companies, as well as for Armenia. These are chips that simply do not exist in most countries in the world, they are now going to be developed, and the data centers using those chips are going to be built in Armenia thanks to the Prime Minister's leadership."

The newly secured U.S. export license authorizes the sale and import of advanced NVIDIA hardware into Armenia, reinforcing the project's full compliance with U.S. regulatory frameworks and underscoring the high level of institutional trust supporting the initiative.

Phase Two builds on Firebird's previously announced Phase One, a $500 million investment that laid the foundation for Armenia's first high-performance AI computing cluster. Together, the two phases represent a step-change in Armenia's technological infrastructure, enabling research across life sciences, robotics, space, and next-generation AI applications.

Razmig Hovaghimian, co-founder and CEO of Firebird, added: "Firebird extends U.S. AI technology leadership globally, aligned with our vision of enabling AI for the benefit of all. This new cluster establishes Armenia as a global supercomputing hub, demonstrating how trusted U.S. infrastructure can power emerging economies. We're grateful to the U.S. and Armenia governments for their partnership in enabling American technology to operate globally at scale."

Firebird's megaproject is designed to create a sustainable, globally competitive technology ecosystem in Armenia, anchored in secure infrastructure, international partnerships, and long-term economic value.

As Firebird enters Phase Two, the initiative stands as a tangible example of how cross-border cooperation, aligned regulatory frameworks, and a shared commitment to innovation can translate into transformative national impact.

