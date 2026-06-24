First-Ever Recommendations Call for Routine Iron Screening in People with Bleeding Disorders

NBDF's MASAC addresses a long-standing care gap with new screening recommendations

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron deficiency, with and without anemia, is the most common micronutrient deficiency around the world. People with bleeding disorders face added risk because blood loss from bleeding episodes can deplete iron stores over time. Previously, clinicians lacked standardized recommendations for screening this population. The National Bleeding Disorders Foundation's (NBDF) Medical and Scientific Advisory Council's (MASAC) has released new recommendations addressing this issue.

The recommendations call for routine screening for iron deficiency and anemia in all individuals with inheritable bleeding disorders irrespective of sex, age, or severity. "Iron deficiency can affect many aspects of a person's health and quality of life," said Glaivy Batsuli, MD, a pediatric hematologist, MASAC member, and co-author. "There was no screening guidance before now; this fills that gap."

The need is underscored by striking data. MASAC cited findings showing that only 4% of 10,527 females with bleeding disorders had been screened for iron deficiency, while 72% met criteria for iron deficiency. This and other studies suggest iron deficiency is significantly underestimated.

The document also highlights periods of heightened risk. For pregnant women, it recommends screening at least once in the first trimester and again in the second or third trimester. Postpartum iron deficiency is underrecognized, yet linked to fatigue, depression, and cognitive functioning, outcomes that can affect maternal bonding and a mother's ability to care for her infant. Screening is recommended after delivery, and 6-12 weeks postpartum.

The MASAC document was published in the peer-reviewed journal Haemophilia in March 2026. "We wanted it to be accessible to everyone, from patients and families to providers and insurers," said Dr. Batsuli. "We hope this will empower patients to ask more questions about their own health, including their iron status and how to improve it."

About The National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF)

The National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF) is dedicated to finding cures for inherited blood and bleeding disorders and addressing and preventing these disorders' complications through research, education, and advocacy, enabling people and families to thrive. NBDF serves people across the United States with all bleeding disorders, including hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, rare factor deficiencies, and platelet disorders. Formerly the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF), NBDF has changed its name and domain from hemophilia.org to bleeding.org.

SOURCE National Bleeding Disorders Foundation