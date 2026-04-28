NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF) is proud to announce Maria E. Santaella, PhD(c), MSN, RN-BC, CPHON, senior vice president of research strategy, has been named editor-in-chief of Bleeding Disorders Care & Practice.

Launched in 2014 as The Journal of Haemophilia Practice, the publication was renamed Bleeding Disorders Care & Practice in 2026 to reflect the increasing need for care of people with bleeding disorders beyond hemophilia. It highlights the contributions of the full care team, including hematologists, nurses, social workers, physical therapists, data managers, and psychologists. Santaella succeeds longtime editor-in-chief Kate Khair.

NBDF's Maria Santaella named editor-in-chief of Bleeding Disorders Care & Practice, advancing patient-centered research. Post this

The journal's emphasis on multidisciplinary care and real-world learning is a natural fit for Santaella, a dual-certified nurse. "Bleeding Disorders Care & Practice elevates work that is often underrepresented elsewhere—case studies, qualitative research, interdisciplinary models of care, and lived experience–informed scholarship that directly informs practice," Santaella said. "It focuses on how care is delivered and improved in the real world."

The journal's focus aligns with NBDF's research strategy, which centers the lived experience of people with bleeding disorders and their support networks. Initiatives such as Community Voices in Research capture insights on mental health, pain, adherence, and family dynamics. Similarly, the Bleeding Disorders Research Collaborative is building a community-driven research infrastructure that integrates patients and caregivers at every stage.

"My work at NBDF and the journal will be grounded in the same principles: patient-centeredness, scientific rigor, and real-world impact," Santaella said. "This editorial role provides a broader view of emerging research and gaps in care, which can help inform NBDF's research priorities."

Her call to action is: "Share your experiences, participate in research, engage as reviewers, and help us continue building a journal that reflects everyone in the bleeding disorders community. Strengthening the bridge between research, practice, and lived experience will advance care for everyone."

About The National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF)

The National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF) is dedicated to finding cures for inherited blood and bleeding disorders and addressing and preventing these disorders' complications through research, education, and advocacy, enabling people and families to thrive. NBDF serves people across the United States with all bleeding disorders, including hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, rare factor deficiencies, and platelet disorders. Formerly the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF), NBDF has changed its name and domain from hemophilia.org to bleeding.org.

SOURCE National Bleeding Disorders Foundation