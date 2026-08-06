FIRST FINANCIAL BANK ABILENE REGION ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AND EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS

Marelyn Shedd

Following a distinguished career and 35 years of dedicated service to First Financial Bank, Marelyn Shedd has announced she will retire December 31, 2026, ensuring a thoughtful and seamless transition of leadership for customers, employees, and the community.

Marelyn joined First Financial Bank as Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending and steadily advanced to President of the Abilene Region in 2012 and ultimately Regional CEO in 2025. Her appointments marked a historic milestone as the first woman to serve in these positions at the Bank. Throughout her career, Marelyn has played an integral role in the growth and success of First Financial Bank while helping shape the economic and civic vitality of Abilene. Marelyn has been recognized throughout her career for both her professional accomplishments and community leadership, including her recent induction into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame.

"For more than three decades, Marelyn has been a trusted leader, banker, and dedicated champion for the Abilene community," said David Bailey, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Her influence can be seen not only in her success at First Financial Bank, but also in the countless organizations, businesses, and individuals she has supported throughout her career. We are deeply grateful for her leadership, which will continue as she works with the Abilene leadership team throughout the remainder of the year to ensure a smooth transition."

Marshall Morris

Marshall Morris has been named Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bank's Abilene Region, effective September 1, 2026.

Marshall joined First Financial Bank 15 years ago as a Credit Analyst and advanced through regional leadership positions, including Executive Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager and most recently as Regional President for the Abilene Region. In his new role, Marshall will oversee all banking operations for the region while continuing to oversee the Region's strategic growth initiatives and commitment to exceptional customer service.

Marshall is a graduate of Texas A&M University, Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU, and FFIN University. He has been deeply involved in the Abilene community throughout his career, serving as chairman of the boards of both the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and the Abilene A&M Club. He currently serves on the executive committees of the Military Affairs Council and Texas Trails Council–Scouts of America and is a board member of the Wylie Bulldogs Education Foundation. His community involvement also includes service on the boards of Frontier Texas, Junior Achievement, United Way of Abilene, Young Life, and St. John's Episcopal School. Marshall is a graduate of Leadership Abilene and was recognized as a Top 20 Under 40 honoree.

Evan Harris

Evan Harris has been promoted to EVP, Senior Relationship Manager - Construction and Development for the Abilene Region of First Financial Bank. Evan will oversee the continued growth and development of the region's construction and development portfolio while maintaining strong relationships with customers and partners across the community.

Evan joined First Financial Bank 20 years ago and has served in a variety of credit and lending roles, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Real Estate Lending. His industry expertise and well-established relationships with developers across the Big Country are an asset that make him a great fit for this expanded role.

Evan is a graduate of Texas Tech University, Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU, and FFIN University. He currently serves as Treasurer of the Big Country Homebuilders Association, is a board member of Hendrick Health System and the Texas Tech School of Banking and has been an ordained deacon at First Baptist Church Abilene since 2010. Evan is also a graduate of Leadership Abilene and was recognized as an Abilene Top 20 Under 40 honoree.

Dayton Borger

Dayton Borger has been promoted to EVP, Senior Relationship Manager - Commercial for the Abilene Region. Dayton will continue serving commercial clients while helping lead business development and overall market growth initiatives for the region.

Dayton joined First Financial Bank 15 years ago as a Credit Analyst and has advanced through a variety of credit, lending, and leadership roles, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager and Branch Manager.

Dayton is a graduate of Abilene Christian University, Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU, and FFIN University. He also earned his RMA Credit Risk Certification in 2025. He currently serves as Past President of the Abilene Education Foundation and has previously served on the boards of United Way of Abilene, Abilene Young Professionals, and Rainbow Bible School. Dayton is a graduate of Leadership Abilene and was recognized as an Abilene Top 20 Under 40 honoree.

Tracy Howle

Tracy Howle will be joining First Financial Bank's Abilene Region as Executive Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager, effective September 8, 2026.

Tracy joined First Financial Bank in 2025 as a Senior Portfolio Manager in San Angelo and brings extensive commercial banking and relationship management experience to her new role. She has more than three decades of banking experience, including a previous leadership role as Abilene Area President and Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending with First Bank Texas, where she managed commercial banking teams, client relationships, and loan portfolios. Her background also includes commercial lending, credit administration, and small business lending roles with Chase, United Bank & Trust, and Bank One.

Tracy is a graduate of Hardin-Simmons University, the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado, and FFIN University. She is very involved across the community and currently serves in leadership and board roles with the Development Corporation of Abilene, West Texas Rehabilitation Center, Disability Resources Inc., Goodwill West Texas, and Abilene Growth Alliance. Tracy is also a graduate of Leadership Abilene and was recognized as an Abilene Top 20 Under 40 honoree.

About First Financial Bank

First Financial Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Wealth Management, with nine locations, and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.