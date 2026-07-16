FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $71.89 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to earnings of $66.66 million for the same quarter a year ago and $71.54 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.50 for the second quarter of 2026 compared with $0.47 for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.50 for the linked quarter.

"Our second quarter results reflect solid year-over-year earnings growth, highlighted by expansion in our net interest margin and continued increases in fee income generated by wealth management and mortgage banking," said David Bailey, President and CEO. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on disciplined growth, prudent risk management and creating long term value for shareholders. We appreciate the dedication of our associates across Texas and their commitment to serving our customers and communities with excellence."

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $136.91 million compared to $123.73 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $134.79 million for the first quarter of 2026. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.90 percent for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.81 percent for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.86 percent for the first quarter of 2026. Net interest income and margin benefited from a decrease in deposit costs as well as improved securities yields over the past year. Average interest-earning assets were $14.46 billion for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $13.34 billion for the same quarter a year ago and $14.54 billion for the first quarter of 2026.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.18 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to a provision for credit losses of $3.13 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $2.29 million for the first quarter of 2026. At June 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses totaled $112.43 million, or 1.35 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $102.79 million, or 1.27 percent of loans, at June 30, 2025, and $107.92 million, or 1.30 percent of loans, at March 31, 2026. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.21 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $9.91 million at June 30, 2025, and $5.94 million at March 31, 2026.

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net recoveries of $600 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $720 thousand for the second quarter of 2025 and net charge-offs of $356 thousand for the first quarter of 2026. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.80 percent at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.79 percent at June 30, 2025 and 0.66 percent at March 31, 2026. Classified loans totaled $283.10 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $257.07 million at June 30, 2025 and $289.76 million at March 31, 2026.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $35.84 million compared to $32.87 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $32.10 million for the linked quarter.

Wealth Management fee income increased to $13.96 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $12.75 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $13.36 million for the linked quarter. The increase from prior year is driven by growth in assets under management with the increase over linked quarter related to improved mineral fee revenue due to recent higher oil prices. The market value of assets under management totaled $12.23 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $11.46 billion at June 30, 2025 and $11.91 billion at March 31, 2026.

Service charges on deposits increased to $6.26 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared with $6.13 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $6.08 million for the first quarter 2026, driven by increases in fees on deposit accounts for both periods and offset by a decrease in overdraft fees year over year.

Mortgage income increased to $4.68 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $4.13 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $4.28 million for first quarter of 2026. Mortgage income continues to benefit from the restructuring of the secondary mortgage department, new mortgage lenders and centralization of mortgage operations this past year and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans originated.

Other noninterest income increased to $5.02 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $3.74 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $2.54 million in the linked quarter. In the second quarter of 2026, non-interest income increased $1.17 million over the second quarter of 2025 and $1.68 million from the linked quarter reflecting the increase in the fair market value of the assets held in Company's supplemental executive retirement plan. The plan holds marketable securities, including shares of Company stock. Deferred compensation related to these changes in value is included in salaries and employee benefits expense. Also, during the second quarter of 2026, the Company received life insurance proceeds of approximately $200 thousand for the death of a former employee.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $81.11 million compared to $71.74 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $76.77 million in the linked quarter.

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $49.66 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $42.58 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $45.98 million for the linked quarter. The increase for both periods is primarily resulting from annual merit-based and market-driven pay increases that were effective March 1 st and profit sharing and incentive accruals, which are up due to year-over-year earnings growth. Mortgage incentives are also up for both periods due to higher loan volumes. Also, there was a change in deferred compensation expense of $1.17 million from the second quarter of the prior year and $1.68 million from the first quarter of 2026 due to the increase in the supplemental executive retirement plan deferred compensation liability as discussed above.

and profit sharing and incentive accruals, which are up due to year-over-year earnings growth. Mortgage incentives are also up for both periods due to higher loan volumes. Also, there was a change in deferred compensation expense of $1.17 million from the second quarter of the prior year and $1.68 million from the first quarter of 2026 due to the increase in the supplemental executive retirement plan deferred compensation liability as discussed above. Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $2.29 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 and $660 thousand compared to the linked quarter, largely due to increases in software amortization and professional fees in both periods and offset by debit card expenses as compared to prior year.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.94 percent for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 44.97 percent for the second quarter of 2025 and 44.98 percent for the first quarter of 2026.

As of June 30, 2026, consolidated total assets were $15.31 billion compared to $14.38 billion at June 30, 2025 and $15.39 billion at March 31, 2026. Loans totaled $8.35 billion at June 30, 2026, compared with loans of $8.07 billion at June 30, 2025 and $8.29 billion at March 31, 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, loans grew $61.81 million, or 2.99 percent annualized, when compared to March 31, 2026 balances. Loans have grown $188.66 million, or 4.66 percent annualized, year-to-date. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $13.17 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $12.50 billion at June 30, 2025 and $13.31 billion at March 31, 2026. Deposits and Repurchase Agreement balances are down $234.85 million year-to-date primarily due to reduced balances of municipal deposits from year end. Deposits, excluding public funds, increased $149.57 million year-to-date.

Shareholders' equity was $2.00 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $1.74 billion and $1.94 billion at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $279.67 million at June 30, 2026, compared to unrealized losses of $373.46 million at June 30, 2025 and $290.06 million at March 31, 2026, due to changes in market interest rates during the respective periods.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Wealth Management, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)































As of



2026



2025 ASSETS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30, Cash and due from banks $ 284,759

$ 264,850

$ 249,466

$ 237,466

$ 264,000 Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

286,973



458,203



826,947



401,580



435,612 Federal funds sold

8,650



14,075



1,575



11,750



8,750 Investment securities

5,675,957



5,668,792



5,514,113



5,260,813



4,886,548 Loans, held-for-investment

8,346,931



8,285,120



8,158,276



8,243,625



8,074,944 Allowance for credit losses

(112,433)



(107,918)



(105,536)



(105,958)



(102,792) Net loans, held-for-investment

8,234,498



8,177,202



8,052,740



8,137,667



7,972,152 Loans, held-for-sale

23,616



22,984



29,992



26,015



33,233 Premises and equipment, net

155,560



150,989



149,985



149,651



148,999 Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481 Other intangible assets

86



128



171



257



343 Other assets

322,857



316,941



308,006



302,848



313,723 Total assets $ 15,306,437

$ 15,387,645

$ 15,446,476

$ 14,841,528

$ 14,376,841





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,478,755

$ 3,385,878

$ 3,401,057

$ 3,446,262

$ 3,439,059 Interest-bearing deposits

9,641,228



9,859,359



9,944,472



9,399,986



9,009,357 Total deposits

13,119,983



13,245,237



13,345,529



12,846,248



12,448,416 Repurchase agreements

53,656



67,946



62,956



50,646



48,026 Borrowings

21,829



22,306



21,680



21,956



22,153 Trade date payable

-



-



-



-



24,965 Other liabilities

114,082



108,305



98,994



92,410



95,929 Shareholders' equity

1,996,887



1,943,851



1,917,317



1,830,268



1,737,352 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,306,437

$ 15,387,645

$ 15,446,476

$ 14,841,528

$ 14,376,841



Quarter Ended



2026



2025 INCOME STATEMENTS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30, Interest income $ 185,960

$ 182,945

$ 182,869

$ 179,692

$ 172,810 Interest expense

49,046



48,154



51,501



52,691



49,080 Net interest income

136,914



134,791



131,368



127,001



123,730 Provision for credit losses

4,183



2,291



(2,486)



24,435



3,132 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

132,731



132,500



133,854



102,566



120,598 Noninterest income

35,844



32,096



33,349



34,264



32,873 Noninterest expense

81,106



76,768



77,650



73,666



71,735 Net income before income taxes

87,469



87,828



89,553



63,164



81,736 Income tax expense

15,575



16,285



16,239



10,897



15,078 Net income $ 71,894

$ 71,543

$ 73,314

$ 52,267

$ 66,658





























PER COMMON SHARE DATA



























Net income - basic $ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 0.51

$ 0.37

$ 0.47 Net income - diluted

0.50



0.50



0.51



0.36



0.47 Cash dividends declared

0.22



0.19



0.19



0.19



0.19 Book value

13.93



13.57



13.39



12.78



12.14 Tangible book value

11.75



11.38



11.20



10.59



9.95 Market value

34.60



29.45



29.87



33.65



35.98 Shares outstanding - end of period

143,319,824



143,279,030



143,213,102



143,188,051



143,077,619 Average outstanding shares - basic

143,280,452



143,210,755



143,180,215



143,105,224



143,023,544 Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,698,421



143,608,079



143,542,801



143,474,169



143,378,505





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets

1.89 %

1.89 %

1.94 %

1.44 %

1.89 Return on average equity

14.70



14.83



15.62



11.85



15.82 Return on average tangible equity

17.49



17.66



18.78



14.44



19.43 Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.90



3.86



3.81



3.80



3.81 Efficiency ratio

45.94



44.98



46.10



44.74



44.97



Six Months Ended

June 30, INCOME STATEMENTS

2026



2025

Interest income $ 368,905

$ 339,920

Interest expense

97,200



97,401

Net interest income

271,705



242,519

Provision for credit losses

6,474



6,660

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

265,231



235,859

Noninterest income

67,940



63,103

Noninterest expense

157,874



142,070

Net income before income taxes

175,297



156,892

Income tax expense

31,860



28,888

Net income $ 143,437

$ 128,004















PER COMMON SHARE DATA











Net income - basic $ 1.00

$ 0.90

Net income - diluted

1.00



0.89

Cash dividends declared

0.41



0.37

Book value

13.93



12.14

Tangible book value

11.75



9.95

Market value $ 34.60

$ 35.98

Shares outstanding - end of period

143,319,824



143,077,619

Average outstanding shares - basic

143,245,796



142,986,734

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,662,250



143,378,720















PERFORMANCE RATIOS











Return on average assets

1.89 %

1.83 % Return on average equity

14.76



15.48

Return on average tangible equity

17.57



19.07

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.88



3.78

Efficiency ratio

45.47



45.65



FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

































Quarter Ended



2026



2025

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Balance at beginning of period $ 107,918

$ 105,536

$ 105,958

$ 102,792

$ 101,080

Loans charged-off

(961)



(1,174)



(3,387)



(22,612)



(1,189)

Loan recoveries

1,561



818



2,996



272



469

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

600



(356)



(391)



(22,340)



(720)

Provision for loan losses

3,915



2,738



(31)



25,506



2,432

Balance at end of period $ 112,433

$ 107,918

$ 105,536

$ 105,958

$ 102,792

































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period $ 5,940

$ 6,387

$ 8,842

$ 9,914

$ 9,214

Provision for unfunded commitments

268



(447)



(2,455)



(1,072)



700

Balance at end of period $ 6,208

$ 5,940

$ 6,387

$ 8,842

$ 9,914

































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.35 %

1.30 %

1.29 %

1.29 %

1.27 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

174.94



206.16



188.41



187.39



162.60

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)

(0.03)



0.02



0.02



1.07



0.04



































As of



2026



2025

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 1,087,656

$ 1,149,931

$ 1,116,461

$ 1,174,770

$ 1,202,151

Municipal

419,070



384,473



342,501



347,559



306,140

Total Commercial

1,506,726



1,534,404



1,458,962



1,522,329



1,508,291

Agricultural

81,786



77,583



95,776



88,820



86,133

Real Estate:





























Construction & Development

1,191,082



1,169,037



1,157,865



1,214,649



1,172,834

Farm

344,483



329,151



327,625



322,710



302,969

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

831,929



825,771



832,816



802,675



746,341

Owner Occupied CRE

1,144,093



1,132,114



1,120,608



1,119,425



1,124,610

Residential

2,322,000



2,322,097



2,285,830



2,308,708



2,286,220

Total Real Estate

5,833,587



5,778,170



5,724,744



5,768,167



5,632,974

Consumer:





























Auto

776,433



751,283



732,351



718,501



698,897

Non-Auto

148,399



143,680



146,443



145,808



148,649

Total Consumer

924,832



894,963



878,794



864,309



847,546

































Total loans held-for-investment $ 8,346,931

$ 8,285,120

$ 8,158,276

$ 8,243,625

$ 8,074,944

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 48,486

$ 66,864

$ 66,058

$ 76,647

$ 62,774

Substandard

234,618



222,895



189,548



176,311



194,291

Total classified loans $ 283,104

$ 289,759

$ 255,606

$ 252,958

$ 257,065

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 63,310

$ 52,129

$ 55,121

$ 56,394

$ 63,142

Accruing loans 90 days past due

958



218



892



151



77

Total nonperforming loans

64,268



52,347



56,013



56,545



63,219

Foreclosed assets

2,770



1,962



479



1,997



489

Total nonperforming assets $ 67,038

$ 54,309

$ 56,492

$ 58,542

$ 63,708

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.80 %

0.66 %

0.69 %

0.71 %

0.79 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.44



0.35



0.37



0.39



0.44



































Quarter Ended



2026



2025

CAPITAL RATIOS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.40 %

20.23 %

19.99 %

19.10 %

19.16 % Tier 1 capital ratio

20.40



20.23



19.99



19.10



19.16

Total capital ratio

21.62



21.42



21.17



20.29



20.35

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.88



12.58



12.55



12.34



12.61

Tangible common equity ratio

11.23



10.81



10.60



10.44



10.12

Equity/Assets ratio

13.05



12.63



12.41



12.33



12.08



































Quarter Ended



2026



2025

NONINTEREST INCOME

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Wealth Management fees $ 13,960

$ 13,363

$ 13,512

$ 12,950

$ 12,746

Service charges on deposits

6,263



6,077



6,140



6,447



6,126

Debit card fees

5,584



5,245



5,791



5,333



5,218

Credit card fees

734



651



678



699



707

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

4,679



4,277



4,216



4,375



4,126

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(19)



(56)



(12)



(122)



200

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(374)



-



-



-



6

Other noninterest income

5,017



2,539



3,024



4,582



3,744

Total noninterest income $ 35,844

$ 32,096

$ 33,349

$ 34,264

$ 32,873

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 46,216

$ 42,959

$ 42,409

$ 40,681

$ 39,834

Profit sharing expense

3,444



3,023



4,819



1,924



2,741

Net occupancy expense

3,728



3,630



3,458



3,545



3,600

Equipment expense

2,169



2,158



2,128



2,395



2,478

FDIC insurance premiums

1,767



1,560



1,695



1,635



1,585

Debit card expense

3,043



3,108



3,265



3,512



3,308

Legal, tax and professional fees

4,159



3,834



3,079



3,332



3,143

Audit fees

441



455



531



536



463

Printing, stationery and supplies

292



623



528



456



473

Amortization of intangible assets

43



43



86



86



86

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,849



1,701



1,923



1,714



1,653

Operational and other losses

801



1,000



1,583



1,957



720

Software amortization and expense

5,053



4,594



4,456



4,280



4,020

Other noninterest expense

8,101



8,080



7,690



7,613



7,631

Total noninterest expense $ 81,106

$ 76,768

$ 77,650

$ 73,666

$ 71,735

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,799

$ 3,791

$ 3,709

$ 3,406

$ 2,926





Six Months Ended

June 30,

NONINTEREST INCOME

2026



2025

Wealth Management fees $ 27,323

$ 25,399

Service charges on deposits

12,340



12,302

Debit card fees

10,829



10,185

Credit card fees

1,385



1,284

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

8,955



6,958

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(75)



165

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(374)



6

Other noninterest income

7,557



6,804

Total noninterest income $ 67,940

$ 63,103















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 89,175

$ 78,991

Profit sharing expense

6,467



5,726

Net occupancy expense

7,359



7,320

Equipment expense

4,328



4,799

FDIC insurance premiums

3,326



3,160

Debit card expense

6,151



6,680

Legal, tax and professional fees

7,993



6,209

Audit fees

896



914

Printing, stationery and supplies

915



955

Amortization of intangible assets

86



181

Advertising, meals and public relations

3,550



3,332

Operational and other losses

1,801



1,260

Software amortization and expense

9,646



7,753

Other noninterest expense

16,181



14,790

Total noninterest expense $ 157,874

$ 142,070















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 7,590

$ 5,626



FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026





Mar. 31, 2026



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 4,642

$ 43



3.72 %





$ 4,565

$ 40



3.55 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

333,359



3,074



3.70









461,579



4,209



3.70

Taxable securities

4,091,117



33,666



3.29









4,076,690



32,283



3.17

Tax-exempt securities

1,709,709



14,134



3.31









1,726,765



14,184



3.29

Loans

8,317,815



138,841



6.70









8,273,995



136,020



6.67

Total interest-earning assets

14,456,642

$ 189,758



5.26 %







14,543,594

$ 186,736



5.21 % Noninterest-earning assets

833,268





















821,635













Total assets $ 15,289,910



















$ 15,365,229













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 9,676,860

$ 48,697



2.02 %





$ 9,824,362

$ 47,851



1.98 % Repurchase Agreements

60,403



223



1.48









62,849



229



1.48

Borrowings

28,459



125



1.76









22,155



74



1.35

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,765,722

$ 49,045



2.01 %







9,909,366

$ 48,154



1.97 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,445,033





















3,401,092













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 116,944





















97,986













Shareholders' equity

1,962,211





















1,956,785













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,289,910



















$ 15,365,229

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 140,713



3.90 %











$ 138,582



3.86 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2025





Sept. 30, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 6,565

$ 62



3.75 %





$ 10,711

$ 130



4.82 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

434,445



4,284



3.91









216,739



2,387



4.37

Taxable securities

3,683,108



29,231



3.17









3,560,347



26,539



2.98

Tax-exempt securities

1,712,261



14,144



3.30









1,564,767



12,906



3.30

Loans

8,241,265



138,857



6.68









8,249,113



141,136



6.79

Total interest-earning assets

14,077,644

$ 186,578



5.26 %







13,601,677

$ 183,098



5.34 % Noninterest-earning assets

893,739





















826,660













Total assets $ 14,971,383



















$ 14,428,337













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 9,476,716

$ 51,207



2.14 %





$ 9,051,463

$ 52,010



2.28 % Repurchase Agreements

56,573



219



1.54









50,051



210



1.66

Borrowings

22,113



75



1.35









56,198



471



3.33

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,555,402

$ 51,501



2.14 %







9,157,712

$ 52,691



2.28 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,454,171





















3,419,378













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 99,623





















101,268













Shareholders' equity

1,862,187





















1,749,979













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,971,383



















$ 14,428,337

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 135,077



3.81 %











$ 130,407



3.80 %



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:

















Federal funds sold $ 9,397

$ 113



4.84 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

379,364



4,191



4.43

Taxable securities

3,470,028



25,242



2.91

Tax-exempt securities

1,433,498



10,811



3.02

Loans

8,045,340



135,378



6.75

Total interest-earning assets

13,337,627

$ 175,735



5.28 % Noninterest-earning assets

826,635













Total assets $ 14,164,262













Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Deposits $ 8,923,737

$ 48,730



2.19 % Repurchase Agreements

54,482



221



1.63

Borrowings

26,557



128



1.93

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,004,776

$ 49,079



2.19 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,383,851













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 85,745













Shareholders' equity

1,689,890













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,164,262

































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 126,656



3.81 %



Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026





June 30, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 4,604

$ 83



3.64 %





$ 8,501

$ 203



4.82 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

397,115



7,283



3.70









332,960



7,365



4.46

Taxable securities

4,083,944



65,949



3.23









3,487,932



50,277



2.88

Tax exempt securities

1,718,190



28,319



3.30









1,420,541



20,723



2.92

Loans

8,296,026



274,861



6.68









7,999,398



266,977



6.73

Total interest-earning assets

14,499,879

$ 376,495



5.24 %







13,249,332

$ 345,545



5.26 % Noninterest-earning assets

827,502





















828,336













Total assets $ 15,327,381



















$ 14,077,668













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 9,750,203

$ 96,548



2.00 %





$ 8,903,004

$ 96,280



2.18 % Repurchase Agreements

61,619



452



1.48









54,203



430



1.60

Borrowings

25,324



200



1.59









50,426



690



2.76

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,837,146

$ 97,200



1.99 %







9,007,633

$ 97,400



2.18 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,423,184





















3,325,170













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 107,518





















77,030













Shareholders' equity

1,959,533





















1,667,835













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,327,381



















$ 14,077,668

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 279,295



3.88 %











$ 248,145



3.78 %

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.