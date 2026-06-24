First Hope Bank Introduces Hope's Heroes Mortgage Offer in Celebration of America's 250th Birthday

HOPE, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the 250th birthday of the United States, First Hope Bank is proud to promote Hope's Heroes, a mortgage offer designed to honor those who serve and strengthen local communities.

Hope's Heroes is available to qualifying police, firefighters, military members, first responders, educators, and municipal employees. Through the limited-time special offer, eligible borrowers may receive a $1,500 lender credit at closing to help offset loan fees or reduce the interest rate. Applications must be received by September 30, 2026, the flyer, available on the Hope's Heroes webpage, must be presented at the time of application, and the loan must close within 60 days of application.

"As our nation prepares to celebrate 250 years, First Hope Bank is proud to recognize the people whose service helps keep our communities strong," said Dan Beatty, President and CEO of First Hope Bank. "Hope's Heroes reflects our commitment to serving those who serve others, with local mortgage support from a community bank."

The offer highlights the advantages of working with a community bank, including competitive rates, in-house decision making and loan processing, accessibility to the mortgage team, and client-oriented service.

For more information about Hope's Heroes, visit pages.firsthope.bank/hopes-heroes or contact First Hope Bank at 973.729.8333 or 908.459.4121.

Disclosure: Borrower must meet eligibility requirements of respective offers. Loan offers not available in all states. Hope's Heroes offer available in Warren, Sussex, and Morris Counties in New Jersey. Get an official loan estimate before choosing a loan. Limited-time offer: application must be received by 9/30/26; flyer must be turned in at time of application; loan must close within 60 days of application. First Hope Bank, N.A., 201 Route 94, Second Floor, Columbia, NJ 07832. Company NMLS #460885. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

About First Hope Bank

Founded in 1911, First Hope Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Hope, New Jersey. With over a century of commitment to personal service and financial excellence, First Hope Bank offers a full range of consumer, business, and wealth management services. As a family-owned institution, First Hope Bank takes pride in fostering local economic growth, supporting community initiatives, and maintaining deep relationships with the people and businesses it serves. To learn more, visit www.firsthope.bank

SOURCE First Hope Bank