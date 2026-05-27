First Hope Bank Celebrates 114th Annual Shareholder Meeting, Announces Board Updates and Officer Promotions

HOPE, N.J., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Hope Bank proudly held its 114th Annual Shareholder Meeting and Reorganization Meeting on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, continuing the Bank's longstanding tradition of community banking excellence and steady local leadership.

During the meeting, shareholders re-elected William F. Burke and M. Murphy Durkin, Esq. to the Board of Directors. Burke has served on the Board since 2014 and is President of Mendham Capital Management. Durkin has served on the Board since 2017 and is Senior Partner at the Law Offices of Durkin & Durkin, LLC.

The Bank also recognized the retirement of longtime Director Robert F. Rokosz, who was elected to the Board in 1994. Rokosz's decades of service, professional experience, and commitment to the community have made a lasting impact on First Hope Bank.

In addition, First Hope Bank welcomed Edward F. Walker, Jr., to the Board of Directors following his retirement from the Bank last month. Walker joined First Hope Bank in 1996 as Director of Wealth Management and has played an important role in the organization for nearly three decades. His continued involvement as a Director will allow the Bank to benefit from his deep institutional knowledge, leadership, and perspective.

The meeting also highlighted several well-deserved officer promotions, reflecting the Bank's continued commitment to developing internal talent, strengthening leadership continuity, and recognizing associates who help move the organization forward.

Promotions since last year's annual meeting include:

Chris Motto – Assistant Vice President, Trust Operations and Investment Officer

– Assistant Vice President, Trust Operations and Investment Officer Aimee Zschack – Vice President, Trust Officer

– Vice President, Trust Officer Betsy Foy – Senior Vice President, Trust Department Managing Director, Senior Trust Officer

At the Reorganization Meeting, the Bank also recognized the following officer promotions:

Mary Ann Lopes – Vice President, Residential and Consumer Lending Assistant Leader

– Vice President, Residential and Consumer Lending Assistant Leader Samantha Roberts – Vice President, Deposit Operations Leader

– Vice President, Deposit Operations Leader Audrey Waldron – Vice President, Treasury Services Leader

– Vice President, Treasury Services Leader MaryAnn Keppler – Senior Vice President, Human Resources Director

– Senior Vice President, Human Resources Director Andrew Sommerfeld – Senior Vice President, Marketing Director

"These promotions reflect not just performance, but trust, leadership, and the role each person plays in moving the Bank forward," said Daniel G. Beatty, President and CEO of First Hope Bank. "We're not trying to be the biggest bank. We're focused on being the most trusted bank in our community."

Beatty added that the Bank's progress continues to be driven by the strength of its team, consistent execution, strong relationships, and a long-term commitment to doing the right thing for clients and the communities First Hope Bank serves.

About First Hope Bank

Founded in 1911, First Hope Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Hope, New Jersey. With over a century of commitment to personal service and financial excellence, First Hope Bank offers a full range of consumer, business, and wealth management services. As a family-owned institution, First Hope Bank takes pride in fostering local economic growth, supporting community initiatives, and maintaining deep relationships with the people and businesses it serves. To learn more, visit www.firsthope.bank.

SOURCE First Hope Bank