MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) announced today it has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation with three honors. Those include being named one of the Top 100 Best Adoption Friendly Workplaces, a Certified Adoption Friendly Workplace and a Certified Foster Friendly Workplace.

2026 marks the 14th year First Horizon has earned the Top 100 distinction and the 18th year being recognized as an Adoption Friendly Workplace. This is also the first year the company has been named a Certified Foster Friendly Workplace.

First Horizon Earns Recognition from the Dave Thomas Foundation for the 18th Year

"At First Horizon, we believe supporting our associates means recognizing the many paths families take to grow. Earning these honors from the Dave Thomas Foundation reflects our long-standing commitment to building a workplace where associates feel support in every season of life," said Tanya Hart, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for First Horizon. "We're proud to offer benefits and resources that help make adoption and foster care more accessible for the families we serve within our company."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation