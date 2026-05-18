First Horizon Foundation Names Kate Staggs Contributions Manager

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Foundation names veteran nonprofit leader, Kate Staggs, as its new Contributions Manager. In her role, Staggs will oversee grant management processes supporting the Foundation's more than $20 million in annual charitable investments within the organization's 12-state footprint. She will collaborate with nonprofit organizations and community leaders to lead the Foundation's mission of strengthening the communities served by First Horizon.

Kate Staggs - First Horizon Foundation

Staggs joins the Foundation from the Mid-South American Heart Association, where she most recently served as Senior Development Director. In that role, she led fundraising initiatives, developed corporate and community partnerships and managed major campaigns such as Go Red for Women.

"Kate brings proven nonprofit leadership, deep relationship-building expertise and a relentless commitment to community impact—an ideal match for this Foundation role," said Beth Ardoin, President, First Horizon Foundation and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for First Horizon. "Her leadership will strengthen the First Horizon Foundation's commitment to being Here for Good by empowering people and communities to thrive."

About First Horizon Foundation

First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon National Corporation. Founded in 1993, the Foundation has donated more than $200 million to meet community needs. Grants from the Foundation support the following impact areas: Arts & Culture, Education & Leadership, Environment, Financial Literacy and Health & Human Services. More information is available at www.firsthorizonfoundation.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Foundation