First Horizon Foundation and ARTSmemphis Announce 2026 ArtsFirst Grant Recipients

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Horizon Foundation and ARTSmemphis today announced the selection of 23 Memphis arts organizations to receive $500,000 through its ArtsFirst grant program. This annual investment reflects First Horizon Foundation's commitment to advancing arts and culture across Memphis by supporting programming that fosters artistic excellence, community connection and greater access to meaningful creative experiences for people of all ages.

First Horizon Foundation and ARTSmemphis logo

"ARTSmemphis helps make creativity and learning accessible for every child and fuels a stronger Memphis economy. Through First Horizon Foundation's long-standing partnership, we are proud to invest in organizations that serve to strengthen the communities we call home," said Bo Allen, Mid-South Regional President for First Horizon.

"During a banner year for the arts in our community–marked by major openings and anniversaries, we're especially grateful for First Horizon's decades of partnership and direct giving," said Elizabeth Rouse, President and CEO of ARTSmemphis. "Their sustained leadership plays a crucial role in strengthening our arts sector and shaping Memphis' creative future. ARTSmemphis is fortunate to have a corporate philanthropic partner that recognizes the role the arts play in driving our community's growth and continues to invest in that vision through meaningful financial support, leadership and engagement."

The following ArtsFirst grant recipients were honored on April 14 at a reception hosted by ARTSmemphis and the First Horizon Foundation.

2026 ArtsFirst Grant Recipients

AngelStreet Memphis Memphis Symphony Orchestra Ballet Memphis Metal Museum Carpenter Art Garden New Ballet Ensemble & School Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group Opera Memphis, Inc. Company d Orpheum Theatre Group Contemporary Arts Memphis Overton Park Shell Creative Aging Memphis Soulsville Foundation Crosstown Arts Tennessee Shakespeare Company Dixon Gallery and Gardens Theatre Memphis GPAC UrbanArt Commission Hattiloo Theatre Young Actors Guild Memphis Jazz Workshop



The First Horizon Foundation has contributed more than $6.5 million to community arts organizations through ARTSmemphis since 2011.

About First Horizon Foundation

First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon Corporation. Founded in 1993, the Foundation has donated more than $200 million to meet community needs. Grants from the Foundation support the following impact areas: Arts & Culture, Education & Leadership, Environment, Financial Literacy, and Health & Human Services. More information is available at www.firsthorizonfoundation.com.

About ARTSmemphis

ARTSmemphis, a 501(c)3, is the Mid-South's primary arts funder, working behind the scenes to expand the foundation of Memphis' arts through diligent and diverse support. The granting organization has distributed over $100 million since 1963 to local artists and arts organizations and serves as a funding partners, advocate and connector for local artists and arts organizations. For more information, visit www.artsmemphis.org.

SOURCE First Horizon Foundation