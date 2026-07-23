First Horizon Hires Scott Serpico as Senior Vice President, Head of Product

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) today announced Scott Serpico has been appointed Senior Vice President, Head of Product. In this new Memphis-based role, Serpico will lead the strategy and vision for First Horizon Bank's multi-product portfolio that includes credit cards, deposits, lending and emerging payments.

Scott Serpico - Senior Vice President, Head of Product for First Horizon

"As we continue strengthening our client-first strategy, we're thrilled to welcome Scott to our growing team," said Erin Pryor, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer for First Horizon. "He brings category-leading financial services expertise combined with disciplined execution—a unique set of skills and talents that will elevate how our clients discover, choose and use our offerings to improve their lives. We're excited for the impact Scott will deliver."

Serpico most recently served as the executive leader for Consumer Lending at USAA, where he directed strategy and growth plans, product management, product forecasting, pricing and portfolio optimization. His career also includes leadership roles at Ally Financial, Chase, SunTrust, Wells Fargo and MBNA.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation