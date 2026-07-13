First Horizon Bank Recognized with Trailblazer Award by United Way of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today it has been honored by United Way of the Mid-South with one of three first-ever 2025 Community Trailblazer Awards. The award recognizes select corporate partners for exemplary support through associate campaigns, corporate giving, fundraising and volunteering.

Pictured L-R: Tomeka Hart-Wigginton, CEO of United Way of the Mid-South, First Horizon: Kate Staggs, Shaneda Porter, Katie Beecroft, LaTina Jones, Ann Simpson, Lemetha Webb and Tondra Hill, United Way of the Mid-South Manager of Corporate Giving.

"We're honored to be recognized for the dedication of our company and associates to United Way," said Bo Allen, Mid-South Regional President for First Horizon Bank. "We believe sustainable community impact happens when businesses, nonprofits and our broader community work together to improve lives, build opportunities and strengthen neighborhoods across Memphis."

"United Way of the Mid-South is proud to honor our workplace campaign partners that support our valuable work in the community. First Horizon has been a long-time partner of United Way and was more than deserving of an inaugural Trailblazer Award. First Horizon supports United Way through workplace giving and goes above and beyond with a corporate contribution and sponsorship, year-round community volunteerism, and is represented on our Board of Directors. We are grateful for their deep commitment," said Tomeka Hart Wigginton, President & CEO for United Way of the Mid-South.

About First Horizon Bank

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation