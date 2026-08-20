First Horizon Leader Keva Latham Named to Super Women in Business Class of 2026

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) (or "First Horizon") is proud to announce Keva Latham, Senior Vice President and Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, Corporate Development and Incentives Strategy, has been named to the Memphis Business Journal's Super Women in Business Class of 2026.

Keva Latham - First Horizon

This recognition honors female leaders in the Memphis business community for their excellence in professional achievement and community engagement. Latham's standout leadership has also earned her honors from Color Magazine's Power 40 Under 40, Memphis Business Journal's 40 Under 40 and Memphis Urban Elite 40 Under 40.

"Keva demonstrates high standards in both her performance and character. As a former athlete, she brings discipline, resilience and a team-first mindset to banking, balancing initiative with diplomacy and combining a pursuit of excellence with a deep respect for others," said Hope Dmuchowski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for First Horizon. "Her professionalism and leadership inspire teams and deliver measurable value to our organization and the Memphis community."

Beyond the bank, Latham remains committed to supporting children, families and mentorship in Memphis through her service on the boards of Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM), First 8 Memphis, The Bodine School and her own financial literacy program, Banking and Buckets. She also serves on the advisory council of The University of Memphis Fogelman College of Business and Economics.

This year's 25 Super Women in Business honorees will be featured in the Memphis Business Journal's October 16 weekly edition and during a celebration at the Memphis Botanic Garden on October 20.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation