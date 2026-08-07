First Horizon Recognized on Memphis Business Journal's "Best Places to Work in Memphis" List

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is proud to announce it has been recognized on the Memphis Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Memphis list in the Large Companies category. This is the fifth time First Horizon has appeared on the award list, and the recognition comes after feedback gathered through a survey of Memphis-based First Horizon associates.

The survey reflects associate perspectives on the following four areas:

Workplace culture

Engagement

Leadership

Overall employee experience

"This recognition is a direct result of the dedication and commitment of our associates, along with the inclusive, people-first culture we work hard to strengthen every day," said Tanya Hart, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for First Horizon. "We're grateful for the feedback from our team and remain focused on creating an environment where First Horizon associates can grow, thrive and do their best work for our clients and communities."

Final category rankings and the top winners for the 2026 program will be released at an event for honorees on September 15, 2026 at the Memphis Sports and Events Center. To view the full list of 2026 honorees, visit bizjournals.com.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation