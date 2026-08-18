First Person Enters Its Next Phase of Growth Following Early Think Fast™ Momentum

Cognitive performance and functional wellness brand expands its focus across mental readiness, active lifestyles and everyday performance

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Person (OTCMarkets: QRON), a cognitive performance and functional wellness company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Qrons, Inc., today announced the next phase of its growth following early consumer momentum for Think Fast™, its premium functional coffee powered by proprietary Crystallized Lion's Mane technology.

Think Fast™ has quickly become one of First Person's fastest-growing products, driven by consumers incorporating it into routines centered on focus, productivity, and mental performance. It pairs a premium single-origin Costa Rican coffee base, supplied through the strategic partner that supported its launch, with First Person's proprietary Crystallized Lion's Mane extract.

"First Person is entering an exciting new phase of growth and innovation," said Cory Rosenberg, President and CEO of First Person. "With Think Fast™, we're expanding how consumers support cognitive performance through products designed for real, everyday use. Its early reception reflects strong interest in solutions that combine science, convenience and a modern approach to mental readiness."

The company is broadening its positioning beyond traditional wellness to include cognitive performance, active lifestyles, and productivity. "Performance is not only physical," Rosenberg said. "Whether preparing for a workout, a meeting, or a mentally demanding day, the brain is central to how we perform, and our products are designed to be part of that preparation."

Think Fast™ was evaluated at the Peak Brain Institute using qEEG brain imaging and IVA-2 cognitive-performance testing. In a preliminary evaluation, measured before and after a single serving, observed changes included:

an approximately 26% increase in overall attention score;

an approximately 28% improvement in visual reaction time; and

an increase in alpha peak frequency in brain regions associated with executive and language function.

Preliminary results from one unblinded participant, without placebo or regular-coffee controls, do not establish causation or clinical efficacy and may not apply to others. Individual results may vary.

Think Fast™ is powered by First Person's proprietary Crystallized Lion's Mane, a soluble, tasteless form of lion's mane developed through a proprietary extraction and co-crystallization process that addresses common challenges of traditional mushroom products, including taste, solubility, and absorption.

Think Fast™ joins First Person's portfolio of targeted cognitive supplements, including Sunbeam, Golden Hour and Moonlight, designed to support different moments throughout the day, from focus and mental readiness to calm, recovery and rest.

About First Person

First Person, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qrons, Inc. (OTCMarkets: QRON), is a cognitive performance and functional wellness company developing science-driven products designed to support focus, mental readiness and everyday performance. Its portfolio includes targeted cognitive supplements, Think Fast™ functional coffee and proprietary Crystallized Lion's Mane technology. Founded by Chris Claussen, Joe Claussen, and Cory Rosenberg. For more information, visit getfirstperson.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding First Person's brand positioning, product development and expected consumer demand for Think Fast™. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties—including the preliminary and limited nature of the evaluation described above, the need for additional capital, dependence on a limited product line and on third-party suppliers, and regulatory requirements for product labeling and advertising—that could cause actual results to differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

____

For media inquiries: Pamela Valerio | [email protected]

SOURCE First Person