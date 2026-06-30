First Reserve-Backed Trillium Flow Technologies Completes Sale of Select Valves Businesses to Flowserve

STAMFORD, Conn. and HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Flow Technologies ("Trillium"), a portfolio company of First Reserve and a leading provider of highly engineered flow control products and aftermarket services, today announced the completion of the sale of select valves businesses to Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) ("Flowserve"), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets. The transaction excludes Trillium's French valves operations.

The transaction marks an important milestone in Trillium's ongoing portfolio evolution, reflecting the strength and performance of its valves businesses and the teams behind them. With heritage dating back to 1843, the valves portfolio includes established brands – several with over a century of history – serving critical industries including power, water, and infrastructure worldwide.

These businesses have built a strong reputation for engineering excellence, reliability, and long-term customer partnerships, with a focus on providing a specialized product portfolio which delivers differentiated technology to nuclear power generation assets globally.

"The sale reflects the strength, quality, and long-standing reputation of our valves team and underlying business model," said Doug Kitani, Chief Executive Officer of Trillium Flow Technologies. "We are confident these businesses are well-positioned for continued success with Flowserve, and we remain focused on thoughtfully shaping our portfolio for the future."

"This successful transaction reflects the disciplined execution and collaboration demonstrated across our organization," said Kerem Yilmaz, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Trillium Flow Technologies. "As we continue to execute on the strategic evolution of our portfolio, our focus has remained on supporting our teams, maintaining operational performance, and positioning these businesses for long-term success."

"Today's announcement represents an important milestone in the evolution of Trillium Flow Technologies," said Jeff Quake, Managing Partner at First Reserve. "Through our partnership with the Trillium team, we have supported the development of a high-quality, industry-leading platform serving critical global infrastructure markets."

Following completion of the transaction, Trillium will continue to operate as a focused and capable organization with a strong portfolio of businesses serving critical infrastructure markets globally, experienced leadership, and a continued commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and customer support.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisor to Trillium Flow Technologies and First Reserve, and Freshfields served as legal advisor.

About Trillium Flow Technologies

Trillium Flow Technologies is a global designer, manufacturer, and aftermarket services provider of highly engineered valves and pumps used in critical infrastructure, including nuclear, water, power, processing, minerals, and general industrial applications. Built on industry leading global brands with hundreds of years of heritage, Trillium powers its advancement through cutting-edge innovation, industry expertise, and company vision to become the most relied upon flow control solutions company in the world. For more information, visit www.trilliumflow.com.

About First Reserve

First Reserve is a leading private equity firm investing across Infrastructure Solutions, Value-Added Infrastructure and Resources strategies with exposure in energy, utility, and industrial markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has more than 40 years of industry insight and has cultivated a differentiated network of relationships and portfolio exposure. Since inception, First Reserve has raised over $35 billion of aggregate capital and has developed operational expertise built from over 750 transactions, including platform investments and add-on acquisitions. Please visit www.firstreserve.com for further information.

Contacts

For Trillium

Maureen Fitzgerald

+44.7380.302532

[email protected]

For First Reserve

Erik Carlson / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Trillium Flow Technologies