First Reserve-Backed Trillium Flow Technologies Announces Sale of French Valves Operations to Framatome

STAMFORD, Conn. and HOUSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Flow Technologies ("Trillium"), a portfolio company of First Reserve and a leading provider of highly engineered flow control products and aftermarket services, today announced the sale of its French valves operations to Framatome, an international leader in nuclear energy. The transaction represents a further step in the strategic positioning of Trillium's portfolio.

The French valves business has built a strong reputation for technical expertise, quality, and customer support, particularly in highly critical applications. With a long-standing presence in France and a specialized product portfolio providing differentiated technology to nuclear power generation assets, the business is recognized for its engineering capability, reliability, and close customer relationships.

"We are proud of the business we have built, and the strong market position the team has established in serving critical nuclear applications," said Doug Kitani, Chief Executive Officer of Trillium Flow Technologies. "Our French valves operations represent a highly capable organization with a strong legacy, and we are confident the business is well-positioned for continued success with Framatome. This transaction reflects our disciplined approach to positioning our portfolio for long-term growth, including increased focus on our global pumps businesses and broader flow control strategy."

"The business has demonstrated exceptional operational and commercial strength throughout our ownership," said Kerem Yilmaz, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Trillium Flow Technologies. "Our focus has remained on continuity, disciplined execution, and positioning the business for continued success in its next phase."

"Today's announcement reflects the strength, quality, and long-term value of Trillium's businesses," said Jeff Quake, Managing Partner at First Reserve. "We are proud of our partnership with the entire Trillium team which has driven significant growth and positioned the business as a market-leading provider of mission-critical safety and pressure relief valves serving the nuclear sector."

Following completion of the transaction, Trillium will continue to operate as a focused and capable organization with a strong portfolio of businesses serving critical infrastructure markets globally, experienced leadership, and a continued commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and customer support.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor to Trillium Flow Technologies and First Reserve, and Freshfields is serving as legal advisor.

About Trillium Flow Technologies

Trillium Flow Technologies is a global designer, manufacturer, and aftermarket services provider of highly engineered valves and pumps used in critical infrastructure, including nuclear, water, power, processing, minerals, and general industrial applications. Built on industry leading global brands with hundreds of years of heritage, Trillium powers its advancement through cutting-edge innovation, industry expertise, and company vision to become the most relied upon flow control solutions company in the world. For more information, visit www.trilliumflow.com.

About First Reserve

First Reserve is a leading private equity firm investing across Infrastructure Solutions, Value-Added Infrastructure and Resources strategies with exposure in energy, utility, and industrial markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has more than 40 years of industry insight and has cultivated a differentiated network of relationships and portfolio exposure. Since inception, First Reserve has raised over $35 billion of aggregate capital and has developed operational expertise built from over 750 transactions, including platform investments and add-on acquisitions. Please visit www.firstreserve.com for further information.

Contacts

For Trillium

Maureen Fitzgerald

+44.7380.302532

[email protected]

For First Reserve

Erik Carlson / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Trillium Flow Technologies