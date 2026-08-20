First Resource Bank Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Key Appointments

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), holding company for First Resource Bank, is pleased to announce the appointments of Kristofer A. Paul as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Wayne M. McKillop as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. These appointments reflect the Bank's continued investment in experienced leadership to support its strategic growth initiatives. Both executives bring decades of banking and financial leadership experience, deep industry expertise, and proven track records of driving growth and operational excellence, further strengthening the Bank's leadership team as it continues its commitment to delivering exceptional financial solutions and personalized service throughout the communities it serves.

As Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kristofer Paul will oversee the Bank's financial strategy, accounting, financial reporting, budgeting, and capital management functions. With more than 20 years of experience in accounting, finance, and executive leadership, Paul brings deep expertise in financial management, strategic planning, regulatory reporting, capital management, investor relations, and merger and acquisition analysis.

Throughout Paul's career, he has partnered with executive leadership teams and boards of directors to support growth, strengthen financial performance, and position organizations for long-term success. Drawn to First Resource Bank's relationship-driven approach and strong culture, Paul shares the Bank's belief that long-term success is built on trust, collaboration, and putting people first. At First Resource Bank, his experience will help build upon the strong financial foundation already in place while supporting the Bank's continued growth, operational excellence, and long-term strategic objectives.

Wayne McKillop brings more than two decades of commercial banking and lending experience to First Resource Bank, along with a proven track record of driving growth, developing high-performing teams, and building lasting client relationships. Throughout his career, he has specialized in commercial and industrial lending, middle-market banking, portfolio management, credit risk oversight, and business development, helping organizations achieve sustainable loan and deposit growth while maintaining a disciplined approach to credit quality.

As Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, McKillop will leverage his extensive lending expertise and relationship-focused approach to further strengthen the Bank's lending platform, support clients' evolving financing needs, and build upon First Resource Bank's strong reputation for exceptional service and sound banking practices. His commitment to relationship banking, collaboration, and community engagement aligns closely with the Bank's values and long-term growth strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kris and Wayne to First Resource Bank," said Lauren Ranalli, Chief Executive Officer of First Resource Bank. "Both are accomplished leaders whose experience, collaborative leadership style, and commitment to relationship banking make them excellent additions to our team. We are excited about the positive impact they will have as we continue building on our strong foundation and serving our clients, employees, shareholders, and communities."

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE First Resource Bank