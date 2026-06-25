First Student Named Official New York New Jersey World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter

Leading public transportation solutions provider is supporting mobility operations associated with the New York New Jersey Host Committee during one of the world's largest sporting events

CINCINNATI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, a leading student transportation services provider, today announced it has been named an Official New York New Jersey World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter, providing transportation operations throughout the tournament.

As Official New York New Jersey World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporters, First Student and Highland Electric Fleets are working together to support public transportation for fans attending FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in the region. First Student will play a leading role in providing school buses, logistics, and on-the-ground transportation support needed to help keep fans moving safely and efficiently throughout the event.

For more than half a century, First Student has safely connected communities by moving millions of passengers each day, best known as the leading provider of student transportation in North America.

This designation reflects First Student's expanding role as a comprehensive provider of public transportation services. Leveraging its extensive North American network, the company supports school districts, communities, public agencies, and organizations through a broad portfolio of offerings, including charter transportation, transit services, fleet management, and operational support. First Student helps deliver safer, smarter, and more connected transportation experiences.

"Being named an Official New York New Jersey World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter is an honor and reflects the dedication of our team members across New York New Jersey," said John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student. "Safety is our most important value, and it's at the heart of everything we do. Every day, we help millions of passengers get where they need to go safely and reliably, and we are proud to bring that expertise to support transportation operations associated with this global event, and that same operational excellence, reliability, and commitment to safety will be brought to supporting transportation operations associated with this global event. As we do in the communities we serve every day, this opportunity allows us to live out our values and fulfill our mission of providing the best possible transportation experience."

"The success of our transportation operation depends on trusted partners who can deliver at the highest level, and First Student has done exactly that," said Alex Lasry, CEO of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee. "As a key collaborator supporting our NYNJ Stadium Shuttle operation, First Student has helped us safely and efficiently move thousands of fans while advancing our public transportation-first strategy. Their team has been instrumental in helping us provide a seamless matchday experience and showcase the best of New York and New Jersey to the world."

"The school transportation industry plays an essential role in communities every day, and this initiative provides an opportunity to showcase that expertise on an international stage," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO, Highland Electric Fleets. "We're proud to work alongside First Student and the New York New Jersey World Cup 2026™ Host City to help bring together the resources, planning, and coordination required to support an event of this scale."

First Student's selection reflects decades of experience managing complex transportation operations. With a nationwide network, highly trained drivers, and industry-leading safety practices, the company is uniquely positioned to support the transportation needs associated with an event of this scale in New York New Jersey. Through continued investment in technology and operational innovation, First Student is helping shape the future of transportation.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is expected to bring millions of fans from around the globe to North America. Through its role as an Official New York New Jersey World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter, First Student will help deliver safe, reliable public transportation while showcasing the expertise, scale, and innovation that have made the company of North America's most trusted transportation providers.

About First Student

First Student, the leading student transportation provider in North America, safely transports millions of students across the U.S. and Canada each day. With a fleet of more than 48,000 vehicles and a workforce of highly trained drivers, the company partners with school districts, divisions, and boards to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient transportation solutions that families can depend on. Named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2026 list, First Student provides a range of transportation services, including special-needs transportation, routing and fleet management, vehicle electrification, maintenance services, and charter transportation. Through its HALO™ technology platform, First Student is helping shape the future of student transportation by leveraging advanced technology and AI-driven insights to enhance safety, improve operational performance, and create a more connected transportation experience for students and families.

Learn more at https://firststudentinc.com

Contact

Brenna Rudisill

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SOURCE First Student, Inc.