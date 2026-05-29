First Student, Inc. Launches National Hiring Week Events to Recruit and Empower the Next Generation of School Transportation Professionals

Company spotlights career growth, industry-leading training, and technology-enabled operations through nationwide hiring events

CINCINNATI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, North America's largest student transportation services provider, is participating in National Hiring Week, a week-long effort aimed at recruiting and hiring thousands of team members who play an important role in delivering safe, reliable transportation across the U.S. and Canada.

From June 1-6, First Student will host in-person and virtual hiring events in key markets, including Wappinger Falls, New York; Taftville, Connecticut; Hicksville, New York; Charleston, South Carolina, Wichita, Kansas; Lincoln County, Oregon; and Regina, Saskatchewan. With a focus on both immediate job openings and long-term career pathways, opportunities are available for school bus drivers, monitors, technicians, and other transportation support roles. The company is seeking to hire more than 8,000 school bus drivers to support continued growth in the U.S. and Canada. A full schedule of events is available at First Student Careers.

"At First Student, safety is at the heart of everything we do, and that starts with having dedicated people who are committed to caring for students every day," said John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student. "As we continue fulfilling our mission to provide the best transportation experience for students and families, National Hiring Week is an important opportunity to connect more people to meaningful careers where they can make a difference in their communities. Every day, our team members help us live out our values by caring for students, fostering teamwork, and setting the highest standards in student transportation."

In addition to local hiring events across the country, First Student will host a series of virtual informational sessions focused on career opportunities, training, safety standards, and answering questions about the hiring process and benefits from prospective applicants. The free sessions will take place on June 2 and 4 at 9 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. CT. Prospective applicants can register for the virtual event series via Eventbrite.

"What makes this job so rewarding is the ability to make a difference in students' lives every day - building trust, reinforcing safety, and creating a positive experience on every ride," said Jazmyne Smelley, a First Student driver and trainer in Cincinnati. "It's meaningful work with the flexibility and growth opportunities to support a long-term career."

To learn more about how you can start your career with First Student today, visit www.firststudentinc.com/careers.

About First Student

First Student, the leading student transportation provider in North America, safely transports millions of students across the U.S. and Canada each day. With a fleet of more than 48,000 vehicles and a workforce of highly trained drivers, the company partners with school districts, divisions, and boards to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient transportation solutions that families can depend on. Named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2026 list, First Student provides a range of transportation services, including special-needs transportation, routing and fleet management, vehicle electrification, maintenance services, and charter transportation. Through its HALO™ technology platform, First Student is helping shape the future of student transportation by leveraging advanced technology and AI-driven insights to enhance safety, improve operational performance, and create a more connected transportation experience for students and families. Learn more at First Student.

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Brenna Rudisill

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SOURCE First Student, Inc.