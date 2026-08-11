First Student Named to Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year, Reflecting Leadership in Modernizing and Transforming the Home-to-School Transportation Experience

Recognition reflects strategic investment in the people, proprietary technology, and operational excellence that are setting the standard for student transportation.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As North America's largest student transportation services provider, First Student has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the second consecutive year. The recognition reflects the company's continued growth and leadership in modernizing and transforming the home-to-school transportation experience, driven by strategic and sustained investments in safety, technology, operational excellence, and its proprietary HALO™ technology platform. With approximately 66,800 employees, 530+ locations, and a network of more than 48,000 vehicles, First Student helps school districts and divisions across North America deliver the safest, most reliable, and most efficient transportation experience for millions of students every school day.

At the center of the First Student advantage is the company's proprietary HALO technology platform, which brings together advanced AI safety technology, enterprise applications, fleet health and preventative maintenance, driver tools and compliance, and communication channels, into one integrated transportation ecosystem. By allowing systems to interact with each other and providing a repository for data sharing across applications, HALO gives school districts and divisions greater visibility, improves operational performance, and creates a safer, more connected transportation experience for students and families.

"Every great school year, and every bright future begins with a ride," said John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student. "Our mission is to provide the safest, most reliable, and most efficient ride to school, so students arrive ready to learn and achieve their full potential. Every investment we make, from developing our people to advancing AI technology through our proprietary HALO technology platform, is guided by that mission and by our values, especially our commitment to Focus on Safety and Set the Highest Standards. This recognition reflects the incredible dedication of our employees and their unwavering commitment to living those values every day as we work to modernize and transform student transportation."

Executing at this scale requires exceptional people. First Student achieved strong driver retention during the 2025-26 school year, reflecting the impact of continued investments in AI recruiting, training, technology, and driver support programs that help create a more stable, experienced workforce. These investments strengthen service consistency for school districts and divisions while reinforcing First Student's ability to safely and reliably deliver transportation at scale.

These achievements have earned First Student recognition across both the transportation and technology industries. During the year, the company was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2026 list and received honors from TIME Best Inventions, Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech, and the Edison Awards for the innovation and impact of its proprietary HALO technology platform.

For the complete list of this year's Inc. 5000 rankings, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About First Student

First Student, the leading student transportation provider in North America, safely transports millions of students across the U.S. and Canada each day. With a fleet of more than 48,000 vehicles and a workforce of highly trained drivers, the company partners with school districts, divisions, and boards to deliver safe, reliable and efficient transportation solutions that families can depend on. Named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2026 list, First Student provides a range of transportation services, including special-needs transportation, routing and fleet management, vehicle electrification, maintenance services, and charter transportation. Through its proprietary HALO technology platform, First Student is helping shape the future of student transportation by integrating safety, operations, maintenance, workforce management, and customer communications into one intelligent transportation ecosystem that enhances safety, improves operational performance, and creates a more connected transportation experience for students and families. Learn more at https://firststudentinc.com

Contact

Brenna Rudisill

[email protected]

SOURCE First Student, Inc.