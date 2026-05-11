FirstService Residential Elevates Jeffrey Poirot to Senior Vice President, New Development Group

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Poirot of FirstService Residential steps into a new chapter of leadership, assuming the role of Senior Vice President of the New Development Group.

In this elevated role, Poirot will continue to guide the company's growing portfolio of luxury residential and mixed-use projects, while expanding its advisory and pre-development services for some of the most ambitious real estate developments in New York City.

Jeffrey Poirot, Senior Vice President, New Development Group, FirstService Residential New York

Poirot brings more than two decades of expertise in luxury hospitality, property management, sales, and owner relations. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping operational strategies that elevate property performance, increase asset value, and enhance the resident experience across a diverse range of high-end buildings.

During his tenure, formerly as Vice President, Poirot oversaw property management operations at some of the most prestigious addresses in the company's portfolio, including The Plaza Residences, 53 West 53, 432 Park Avenue, One Wall Street, 212 Fifth Avenue, Front & York, and more. His deep knowledge of complex mixed-use operations (encompassing hospitality, retail, and luxury condominium components) has positioned him as a key leader within the organization's executive team.

Poirot has also played a major role in FirstService Residential's pre-development consulting efforts. Notable advisory projects include the planning and launch of One Wall Street, one of the largest office-to-residential conversions in New York City history.

"Jeff is both a visionary professional and a highly disciplined operator," said Marc Kotler, President of FirstService Residential New York. "His deep understanding of luxury development and his ability to translate complex requirements into successful operational outcomes make him an invaluable leader as we continue to expand our New Development Group."

Prior to joining FirstService Residential, Poirot held senior executive and sales positions with several iconic hospitality brands, including AKA Central Park, The Sofitel, The New York Palace Hotel, and The Plaza Hotel. He holds a degree in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Management from Pennsylvania State University.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE Firstservice Residential, Inc.