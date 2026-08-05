FirstService Residential Selected to Manage the Cricket Club Condominium in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential community management company, has been selected to provide full-service management for The Cricket Club Condominium, Inc., a premier waterfront community in North Miami, Florida.

The Cricket Club Condomium, Miami, FL

Located on Biscayne Bay, The Cricket Club is a full-service residential community comprising 220 units and offering a wide range of amenities, including a bayfront heated pool, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, community boat dock with bay access, children's playground, clubhouse, card room, library, sauna and spa, bar and lounge, and 24-hour doorman, bellman, and valet services.

The Cricket Club's board of directors selected FirstService Residential following a comprehensive evaluation process focused on identifying a management partner with the expertise, resources, and resident-centric approach needed to support the community's long-term goals.

"We found FirstService Residential to be thorough on the points that mattered to us and clearly focused on serving our residents," said Carlotta Leyden, President of The Cricket Club Condominium board of directors. "Their team came prepared, answered our questions directly, and showed real interest in the future of our building. We felt confident that our areas of concern would be handled well. After interviewing other companies, FirstService stood out as the best fit for our needs."

As the community's management partner, FirstService Residential will oversee day-to-day operations, financial stewardship, administrative support, amenity management, maintenance oversight, and resident services to help the board achieve its vision for the community.

"FirstService Residential will bring hands-on, professional management that elevates daily life at The Cricket Club, from smoother operations and financial transparency to elevated amenities and a true lifestyle experience for every resident," said Dante Chiabra, vice president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's focus is simple: protect the board's investment and elevate the everyday experience of every resident who calls The Cricket Club home."

With extensive experience managing luxury high-rise and waterfront communities, FirstService Residential delivers tailored solutions, innovative technology, and dedicated local expertise that empower boards and enhance property values while creating exceptional residential experiences.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE Firstservice Residential, Inc.