FirstService Residential Expands Along the Gold Coast, Welcoming Riviera Towers Back to Its Premier Portfolio

WEST NEW YORK, N.J., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential community management company, is proud to announce that it has again been selected to provide full-service property management for Riviera Towers, a premier luxury waterfront community in West New York, New Jersey.

Riviera Towers in West New York, NJ is again managed by FirstService Residential

"We are thrilled to welcome Riviera Towers back to the FirstService family," said Michael Mendillo, President, East Region, FirstService Residential. "It is an honor to partner with the board and residents of this exceptional community. Our team looks forward to delivering high-rise expertise, operational excellence, and strategic guidance to support the community's ongoing success while helping bring its long-term vision to life."

Ideally located along New Jersey's Gold Coast, Riviera Towers offers residents a distinctive luxury lifestyle with an impressive array of amenities. The community features 24-hour doorman service, a fitness center, convenience store, library, garage and valet parking, and an outdoor pool with a spacious deck overlooking the Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River.

"After conducting a thorough search, the board selected FirstService Residential because of the depth of resources, industry expertise, and exceptional service we provide to every community we manage," said Arthur Bartikosky, Senior Vice President, FirstService Residential. "We are excited to partner with the board and residents as they embark on several significant long-term capital-improvement initiatives that will further enhance the value and appeal of this outstanding community."

As the leading residential community management company, FirstService Residential partners with boards, owners, and residents to enhance property values, elevate the resident experience, and deliver customized solutions tailored to the unique needs and goals of every community it serves.

~ www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential